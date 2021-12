Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul are reportedly ‘in love’ and are starting to think about their future life together, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Adele, 33, is head over heels for boyfriend Rich Paul, 39, and apparently, things are heating up between the couple. “Adele and Rich are in love,” an insider revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “They both find each other great driven people that really work hard. That is something that inspires both of them. She is so charming and lights up any room she is in, and he lets Adele be Adele. The success of him being an agent is to let his clients shine while he is in the shadows so to speak getting everything else done.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 19 DAYS AGO