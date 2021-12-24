ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

So you have COVID. Here’s advice on what to do next.

By Hallie Miller, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Petw_0dVMzUE200
While waiting in line, residents fill out forms to be tested for coronavirus at a mobile testing facility run by Baltimore City Department of Public Health, at Erdman Shopping Center Thu., Dec. 16, 2021. Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun

Over the next several weeks, many Marylanders will test positive for COVID-19, according to forecasts from mathematical modelers and Maryland officials. Based on a Baltimore Sun analysis of Thursday’s numbers, 1 in every 135 Marylanders has been infected in the past three weeks alone, a result of the rapidly spreading omicron variant and still-prevalent delta strain tearing through the population.

Even if you’ve already contracted COVID-19 since March 2020 or have been fully vaccinated against it, scientists and researchers say the omicron variant may be particularly adept at evading the protective shields afforded by immunizations and natural immunity. It is seemingly much more transmissible, too, making the likelihood of infection higher, though it is likely to be mild in those who are immunized.

Should you test positive, here’s a roundup of recommendations and guidance from physicians on next steps.

How long am I considered contagious?

You can spread the virus to someone else up to 14 days after infection. An infected person can start spreading the virus to others 2 days before they develop symptoms.

Scientists are still studying the omicron variant and how it may spread differently compared to prior variants.

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, get tested. If you test positive for COVID-19, it is very important to stay home from school and/or work and isolate from friends and family to prevent spreading the virus to others. — Dr. Kendra McDow, Baltimore City Health Department

Should I take anything for my symptoms?

The best defense against severe COVID are the vaccine’s antibodies. So if you have the antibodies, let your system do the work. Notify your physician. Stay home. Isolate. Monitor your symptoms, especially shortness of breath. And stay well hydrated.

If you haven’t been vaccinated, talk to your doctor about what potential therapies they may offer. — Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, Johns Hopkins Medicine

What about the newly authorized antiviral pills?

There are going to be shortfalls in the pills, at least initially, but there’s enough vaccine right now that will make it unlikely for you to get into that situation where you need them in the first place. Until the pills are available or the monoclonal antibodies are put back on the market, there is no real outpatient intervention, and that’s poorly timed. — Dr. Theodore Bailey, Greater Baltimore Medical Center

I can’t find a test. What should I do?

There are concerns that people will go to emergency room for testing, but that is an inappropriate use of the emergency room. For people who are symptomatic, they will need to quarantine. If there’s no access to a test, you will have to be extremely cautious — masks and hand washing.

If you are infected, we’re looking at fluid intake, Tylenol or similar medications to control a fever. We’re concerned about overrunning the ER, so don’t go unless you have a significant medical emergency or you are short of breath. — Dr. Barry Meisenberg, Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center

Should I get tested if I was exposed to someone with COVID-19 but am not showing symptoms?

People who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after contact with someone who had COVID-19 unless they have symptoms. However, fully vaccinated people should get tested 5-7 days after their exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms, and wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative. — U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quarantine and isolation guidance

What if I’m not sure if I need hospital care?

Talk to your doctor about next steps. The emergency department will still prioritize emergent issues to save lives. But the best way to assure COVID does not become severe: get your vaccine. — Dr. Galiatsatos

Should I get vaccinated after testing positive?

There should be a waiting period, one month to three months. If you’ve been infected with COVID, you should get vaccinated on top of that, because it does reduce your risk significantly. A person who gets vaccinated will be of lower risk of reinfection compared to a person who doesn’t get vaccinated. — Dr. Bailey

If I test positive, how far away should I stay from others inside my immediate household?

Stay in a separate room from other household members, if possible. Use a separate bathroom, if possible. Avoid contact with other members of the household and pets. Don’t share personal household items, like cups, towels, and utensils. Wear a mask when around other people. — CDC quarantine and isolation guidance

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Verywell Health

Here's How Long COVID Stays In Your Body

How long COVID-19 stays in the body varies from person to person. Generally, people are no longer contagious about 10 days after the onset of symptoms. A recent study found that people can be shed the virus for as long as 83 days, underscoring the importance of frequent testing, quarantining, and isolation practices.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

Blood clots still remain a side effect of COVID-19 vaccination. Here’s what to look for

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Blood clots are defined as a mass of blood cells that stick together, forming a gelatinous mass that blocks blood from circulating through the body. While the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have endorsed Pfizer and Moderna over Johnson and Johnson, there is still a minimal risk of developing this rare but serious side effect post-vaccination.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
wypr.org

Living with long haul COVID: Views from doctors, advocates, survivors

More than 800,000 Americans have died from complications related to COVID 19. More than 200,000 of those deaths occurred after vaccines were available. Despite that availability, more people died in 2021 than had died in 2020. The vast majority of those who have perished recently had not been vaccinated. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Tylenol#Medical Emergency#Mobile#Marylanders#Omicron
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland health officials conserve monoclonal antibodies after omicron renders much of supply ineffective

The Maryland Department of Health has advised health care providers statewide to conserve the lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatments for certain individuals based on need after the federal government found much of the current supply to be ineffective against COVID-19′s fast-moving omicron variant. The federal government has authorized three types of monoclonal antibody medications to ...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5ny.com

What is COVID toe?

NEW YORK - It's unclear how the skin changes are related to the coronavirus but it's a condition that is showing up in people, even if they've tested negative for COVID-19. Dr. Lindy Fox, a dermatologist, said her practice is seeing "many, many patients" with toes and fingers turning purple and pink, a symptom now being linked to COVID-19.
SKIN CARE
The Atlantic

Don’t Be Surprised When You Get Omicron

My breakthrough infection started with a scratchy throat just a few days before Thanksgiving. Because I’m vaccinated, and had just tested negative for COVID-19 two days earlier, I initially brushed off the symptoms as merely a cold. Just to be sure, I got checked again a few days later. Positive. The result felt like a betrayal after 18 months of reporting on the pandemic. And as I walked home from the testing center, I realized that I had no clue what to do next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

This mask glows if you have COVID

Many early Omicron variant cases are asymptomatic, and as with earlier coronavirus variants, that means there’s a risk that people who are infected won’t realize it, and could unwittingly infect someone else who might get much sicker or even die. It still isn’t clear how dangerous the new variant will be. But more testing could help slow down the spread, and right now, people typically only get tested when they start to notice symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

Omicron: What are the variant's symptoms?

In just a matter of weeks, cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in countries around the world – including the U.S. – forcing health leaders to take action. Much remains unknown about the new variant, but nations like the U.S. have acted quickly to respond, implementing controversial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cnycentral.com

Test positive or exposed to COVID-19? Here are the quarantine rules

So, you've tested positive for COVID, or you've been exposed. Now what? Dr. Philip Falcone is St. Joseph's Health's Chief Medical officer, who says, quarantine and isolation are "essentially the same thing really. What you're trying to do is avoid contact with other people so that you do not transmit the virus to someone else."
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy