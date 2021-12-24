DANDELIONS: Season of Gifts

It’s that time of year again... time to celebrate my daughter’s arrival earthside!. My sweet girl had great timing from the first. The year she was born was the snowiest, stormiest winter we’ve had during the decade I’ve lived on the western prairie. In the weeks preceding her birth the snow fell in feet not inches, and when we finally did get a break long enough to plow the road open, the wind drifted it closed again in a matter of hours. Late at night, the wind howling around the eaves, I would awaken with braxton-hick contractions, plagued by visions of giving birth stranded on the side of the road in a snowbank. As my due date approached, we even considered getting a hotel room in town as the 45 miles of open prairie between us and the hospital would have been impossible to traverse during the worst of the weather.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO