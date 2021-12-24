ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron Variant Found in 21 Colorado Wastewater Systems

This story by Sara Wilson appeared on Colorado Newsline on December 22, 2021. The omicron variant has now been found in every wastewater system that participates in Colorado’s detection system, and is connected to nearly half of all new COVID-19 cases in the state this week, health officials said...

