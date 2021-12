Unlike traditional trading, the cryptocurrency market waits for none. It remains dynamic and volatile 24/7 for 365 days. While this is a product of the nature of cryptocurrency and the advancement of technology in recent years, staying on the top of the market constantly can take its toll on an individual. However, thanks to the leap that the world has taken in the field of Artificial Intelligence, there is a quick solution to this: Trading bots.

