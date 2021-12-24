ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Mike Lindell Now Says Supreme Court Complaint Won't 'Pull Down the Election'

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The My Pillow founder suggested that his SCOTUS complaint about Trump's 2020 loss could move forward in the coming...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 836

Jeffrey Eppers
1d ago

Mike Lindell and a few other Republicans need to get some mental help! This is beginning to be just like "One Flew Over The COO COO'S Nest

Reply(94)
382
Christian Riley
1d ago

Doom and gloom. The same doom and gloom foreshadowed back before Bill Clinton won and the same before Barack Obama won. Time and again it is the same tired battle cry "If the Democrats are in control they will destroy our country." Numbers don't lie. We prospered under those presidents. Our economy is strong right now and we will solve this inflation problem because we are Americans and that is what we do- we solve problems. Someone give the doom-and-gloomers a hug and assure them it will be okay. You can hold their hand if you need to.

Reply(52)
259
Brock Tungsten
1d ago

..... 11 Cases of Voter Fraud touted by Republicans : 4 Voted for Trump , 7 were NOT Voter Fraud ..... Absolutely NONE were votes for Biden .....

Reply(41)
165
