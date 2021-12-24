Man 'Needlessly' Died of COVID-19 After Not Believing in Vaccine, Siblings Say in Obituary
The siblings wrote in the obituary that their brother lived his life by the song "My Way," and it "probably killed...www.newsweek.com
The siblings wrote in the obituary that their brother lived his life by the song "My Way," and it "probably killed...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0