Man 'Needlessly' Died of COVID-19 After Not Believing in Vaccine, Siblings Say in Obituary

When most of us see a sad or touching story on the news, we might obsess over it for a few hours and perhaps even share it on social media. However, we eventually set it aside and move on. But when 50-year-old Pam Willis saw a news story about seven orphaned siblings in foster care looking for a forever home, she was more than touched. In fact, she knew instantly that she wanted to adopt them. “I can’t explain it—I just knew I was supposed to be their mom,” Willis recounts.

