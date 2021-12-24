ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Man 'Needlessly' Died of COVID-19 After Not Believing in Vaccine, Siblings Say in Obituary

By Jenni Fink
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The siblings wrote in the obituary that their brother lived his life by the song "My Way," and it "probably killed...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Christian television network founder and preacher Marcus Lamb, who discouraged vaccinations, dies after being hospitalized for Covid-19

(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
RELIGION
KCBD

Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KCRA) – As the first cases of the omicron variant are confirmed in the United States, Tyler Redondo and his wife Angelina are still grieving the death of their 3-month-old son. Tyler Redondo Jr. died from COVID in February. “Protect those babies because they can’t get...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
wgvunews.org

Man who kept diner open to pay bills dies after COVID-19

A man who defied state orders and kept his restaurant open last year during the pandemic, partly to pay medical bills, has died of complications from COVID-19. John Parney, 62, operated the Quincy Diner in Quincy in southern Michigan. He was admitted to a hospital with COVID-19 in September, went...
QUINCY, MI
NBC Washington

English Teacher and Mom of 2 Dies of COVID-19

A community is mourning after Yvonne Brown, a beloved English teacher and loving mother of two, recently died of COVID-19. Brown taught in both Prince George’s and Montgomery counties in Maryland. She leaves behind her partner and their two daughters, who are 10 and 11 years old. Her partner,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Funerals#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Daily Gazette#The Times Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Indy100

How to deal with anti-vaxxers at Christmas

Christmas is right around the corner, and it’s generally a time for Christians to celebrate the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ. But last year due to the pandemic, larger gatherings, such as parties, weren’t recommended because of the risk of infection. While there are still variants...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Fauci: Large Holiday Gatherings Unsafe, Even for the Boosted

Dec. 23, 2021 -- Even people who’ve received COVID-19 booster shots are taking a risk if they attend large holiday gatherings during the next few weeks because of the Omicron variant, the White House’s chief medical adviser says. Speaking at a White House news briefing on Wednesday, Anthony...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Father and stepmum ‘left disabled toddler to starve to death’

A father and stepmother have been charged with murder after the death of a four-year-old child with Downs Syndrome in Australia last year.Willow Dunn was found dead by police in her Brisbane home on May 25 in “extremely confronting” conditions, but is believed to have died two days before.Her father, Mark James Dunn, and stepmother, Shannon Leigh White, each face one count of murder and another of child cruelty.At Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, it was heard the four-year-old was found with deep pressure sores - thought to be caused by prolonged time without movement - and her body appeared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mymodernmet.com

Inspiring Couple Adopts 7 Siblings After Seeing Their Tragic Story in the News

When most of us see a sad or touching story on the news, we might obsess over it for a few hours and perhaps even share it on social media. However, we eventually set it aside and move on. But when 50-year-old Pam Willis saw a news story about seven orphaned siblings in foster care looking for a forever home, she was more than touched. In fact, she knew instantly that she wanted to adopt them. “I can’t explain it—I just knew I was supposed to be their mom,” Willis recounts.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
687K+
Followers
74K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy