ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Some Christmas Angels Come in August

thecheyennepost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI imagine all of us have had a time in our life when somebody made the difference to us. A pivotal moment that defined our character and our future. Perhaps without them our lives might have turned out much differently. Regardless of how you celebrate this holiday season it...

www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald-Mail

Let’s not let go of Christmas just yet

It’s the day after Christmas, but I’m not ready to let the holiday pass just yet, especially since today is Sunday and it’s still the holiday weekend. Besides, in Christian tradition, on the days following Jesus’ birth, word was still spreading that the Christ child was born.
FESTIVAL
Albany Herald

SCOTT LUDWIG: Wishing for a true Christmas miracle

Most people would agree that the worst thing about Christmas is that it only comes around once a year. Of course, there are also those couple of pounds added to our waistlines while sitting around the holiday dinner table, and the bills to be paid once the last present is unwrapped. Those rank high on the “worst list” as well, but they’re only a small part of what makes Christmas the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.
FESTIVAL
Block Island Times

Christmas on an island

Block Island’s 2021 Christmas season brings people together, allows islanders to practice traditions old and new, and brings decorations to brighten the island. Islanders and tourists celebrate this year’s holiday season by honoring their favorite holiday traditions and activities. Austin Morin, creator of Queer Block Island, a year-round resident shared his favorite island holiday treats. “I really love the high school competition for the best.
CELEBRATIONS
Moulton Advertiser

Christmas at the Tidwells

The holidays are a busy time for everyone, but for working moms, they seem to be moving at warp speed this time of year with all sorts of activities crammed into the short few weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. There’s always decorating, helping with school activities, church functions, office parties and family get togethers. All this on top of work, baking, last minute decorating and the ongoing household chores that are always a constant in life: washing, making beds, vacuuming and such, but because she likes to get a jump start on the holidays and not leave things until the last minute, Lauren Tidwell of Hatton, starts decorating for the Christmas holidays in November.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Lima News

Many working on Christmas

LIMA — Like every year, millions of families across the country celebrated Christmas Saturday morning while the world temporarily stopped, at least as far as they could tell. Christmas is one of the few days of the year when you can go downtown at anytime of the day or...
LIMA, OH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Expect your miracle this Christmas

May I encourage you today by saying Christmas is a time for miracles. Up until recent history when we lived more simply in America, at a time when gifts might have been an apple and an orange and a few sticks of peppermint candy, people were more conscious that miracles were seen with much more frequency at Christmas.
RELIGION
Amarillo Globe-News

Bridges: A holiday miracle: The Christmas Truce of 1914

It was once called the War to End All Wars, but World War I dragged on year after year. Governments were shattered, lives were destroyed, and many more wars came in its wake. But for one moment in 1914, there came a Christmas miracle. The soldiers in the trenches stopped fighting, and for a moment, there was peace on the battlefield. This came to be called the Christmas Truce. ...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merry Christmas#College#Scholarships
News Journal

Ten unusual facts about Christmas

Written by Luke Ward, The Fact Site, Dec. 15, 2021. Over half of American pet owners will buy gifts for their furry friends this Christmas, spending an overage of $46. There is a town in India called Santa Claus. Based on St. Nick, Santa was once a pale, thin figure....
RELIGION
wichitalifeict.com

Christmas Lights in Wichita

Does your family have Christmas traditions that center around enjoying the many light displays at this time of year? If so, check out the list below for some large displays in the Wichita area:. Illuminations at Botanica: 701 Amidon St. It is open from 5:30-9:00 through January 1st. The one-way...
WICHITA, KS
The Daily Sentinel

Christmas in Ohio Valley

OHIO VALLEY – With so many beautiful decorations and enjoyable holiday activities in the Ohio Valley, it is easy to miss a few. Christmas Eve warrants a look back at some of them, including appearances by Santa and Mrs. Clause, displays of Holiday blow molds, the first snowfall of the season, and light displays at parks around the area.
FESTIVAL
NBC News

Call me 2021's Christmas Grinch, but the holiday needs a rebrand

My kids do not approve this message. In fact, every year when I begin our annual tradition — trimming the tree accompanied not by Christmas music, but by my lecture on the holiday’s origins — I am met with groans and the occasional stocking thrown in my face. So in order to offset my kids’ annual misery, I’ve decided to deliver the lecture to all of you instead.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Examiner

How Christmas unites all Americans

There is something special about the Christmas season. Even Americans who identify with other faiths or no faith at all love celebrating this holiday with their friends and loved ones. Christmas music plays everywhere, carols and concerts are performed by school groups and symphonies, and streets are decorated with Christmas...
FESTIVAL
thecheyennepost.com

Cops Bring Christmas Cheer

There are many programs throughout the year that bring area law enforcement closer to community in a positive way – and the annual “Shop with a Cop” is one of the most popular and connects with kids during the holidays. The Wyoming Highway Patrol hosted the Laramie...
CHEYENNE, WY
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
wjon.com

FREE CHRISTMAS TOY GIVEAWAY

Reaching out to children with a Christmas present on behalf of the needy. For Children newborn to age 18 years old. Must pre-register online to receive gift at: carolynhagenministries.com.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy