Draymond Green isn't happy about missing Christmas with his kids at home

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The NBA has made Christmas Day the premier television bonanza of the regular season, and if you happen to play for one of the league’s elite teams, there’s a very good chance that you’re going to be busy on December 25th for the bulk of your career. The Warriors have been featured on the Christmas Day schedule every year since 2013.

Draymond Green has played seven games on Christmas Day in his career, and he was on the road with the team last year but did not play in a loss to the Bucks due to a foot injury.

In all, Green and Steph Curry have been at home for five Christmas Day games and gone on the road for three. Four of those games have come against LeBron James’ Cavs and Lakers teams.

The Warriors will hit the road again for a second consecutive year to play the reigning Western Conference champion Suns on Saturday – and Draymond Green sounded off on the schedule after a win over the Grizzlies. Green said he’d understand if the Warriors were forced on the road to play the defending NBA champions, but he’s now in a position where he’ll miss his youngest daughter’s first two Christmases.

“I have a 7-year-old, a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old. Like, I want to spend some time at home with my kids, too. We’re not playing against the defending champion. If we’re playing against the defending champion, you understand (playing on the road), you know? But, we’re not. It’s a bit frustrating to have to go on the road a second year in a row.

So now I missed my daughter’s first Christmas and I’ll miss her second one. It’s kinda (expletive) up. But it’s the reality. That’s what we’re faced with. You have a job, you have to go do your job. But we’re human beings too. And so, like I said, I missed her first one and I’ll miss the second one. I can’t explain that to her. So it sucks.”

