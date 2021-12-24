ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Press

Tow, tow, tow! Newport News man uses passion for tractors to spread holiday cheer.

By Jessica Nolte, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GKQYJ_0dVMvJKl00
A snowman decoration sits atop a tractor covered in holiday lights in Newport News. Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot

Clayton Parrish spreads holiday cheer on the front lawn of his Newport News home.

His neighbors on Bruton Avenue often stop to take photos of the inflatable snowman atop his 1946 Oliver 70 Tractor.

“There’s a lot of negativity in the world these days, but when I get home from work and see someone stop walking their dog stop to look at it and smile or when I see people stop by with their kids, it makes me happy to know someone else is getting enjoyment out of it, too,” said Parrish, 27.

The tractor is green with red wheels. Parrish added strands of matching Christmas lights so it tractor glows at night.

Tractors have been a source of fond memories for Parrish since his childhood.

He and his father competed in tractor pulls, a motorsport designed to test the strength of the equipment and the skill of the driver, around the state.

His dad also used to own a hardware store in Hampton, and taught him how to repair the equipment.

The Oliver tractor didn’t run when Parrish bought it, but he fixed it up before deciding to use it as a holiday decoration about five years ago.

“I’ve always looked at it as a hobby, and I just thought it would make a good Christmas decoration with lights wrapped around it,” Parrish said. “It definitely brings a smile to me and my family that people want to stop and look at it.

“I think any time you can put something out there that other people get enjoyment out of, it’s a good thing.”

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Press

Ice cream parlor to sweeten up Hilton Village in Newport News

The Hilton Creamery is hoping that, by the time it’s able to open its doors, the Newport News community is screaming for ice cream. The idea for the ice cream shop evolved from co-owner Will Auman’s Crazy Pops Gourmet Popsicles, which he started in 2015 in the basement of his Hilton Village home. The popsicles were sold at farmer’s markets, concerts and festivals during the summer and fall ...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Daily Press

Suffolk police officer, this year’s ‘top cop’ in Hampton Roads, details water rescue that saved two lives

Officer Zach Hyman was filling out a routine police report during restaurant dinner break in late February when a call came over his radio about a car going off the road on Route 58. “It was a high priority call,” the Suffolk officer said. “Accident with injuries.” The car had crashed into the water and was partially submerged, the dispatcher told Hyman. Two people were trapped inside — a ...
SUFFOLK, VA
Daily Press

3 people killed in Newport News apartment fire

Three people were killed in an apartment fire just before 5 a.m. Thursday in Newport News, the city’s Fire Marshal’s Office said later in the day. The Newport News Fire Department responded to a 911 call about a blaze at the Collinwood Square Apartments, off Warwick Boulevard in Denbigh. “Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a second floor apartment with three victims inside the residence,” ...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Daily Press

20-year-old dies in overnight shooting in Newport News

A man was found dead in a vehicle early Thursday morning in Newport News, according to police. Officers initially responded to a report of a shooting around 12:38 a.m. on the 1100 block of 22nd Street. There, police located a man inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials later identified him as Shaun Golden, 20, of Hampton. No other ...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Lights#Tractor#Christmas Decoration#Holiday Lights#Home Decoration#Vehicles#Newport News#Daily Press#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Daily Press

Hampton Roads hospitals brace for omicron: What we know — and don’t know — about the COVID-19 variant

The fast-spreading omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is almost certain to sicken thousands of Virginians over the next two months — possibly more than during the pandemic’s peak here in January, before vaccines were generally available. What that means, especially for people who might need hospital care, is the question for a state that never saw the kind of squeeze on beds that New York ...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
2K+
Followers
660
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy