Cell Phones

Hide your typing status from other Discord app users with Invisible Typing

By Anthony Bouchard
idownloadblog.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like so many other instant messaging platforms available today, Discord lets the entire group know when a user starts typing. Some users love this feature, but not all. An example of the typing indicator in the Discord app. Discord unfortunately doesn’t give users the option to opt out...

www.idownloadblog.com

SamMobile

Delete this app from your Samsung phone if you care for privacy

It recently came to light that third-party app Life360 is selling user location data “to virtually anyone who wants to buy it,” as per a report from The Markup. The app reportedly has a user base of around 33 million people, many of which use Life360 to track their children’s movements through their mobile phones or share location information with their contacts.
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

I deleted all my social media apps. This is what happened

Lots of people talk about deleting their social media accounts. I actually did it. Deleting Facebook and Instagram made me social media app-less, aside from LinkedIn, which I don’t tend to doomscroll on anyway. I’d been considering the idea for months, and I’m honestly not sure what pushed me to do it.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
Fox News

How to know if someone actually read your text

The phone in your hand can do more than the computers we had years ago. It’s a communication device, a camera, a scanner, a fitness tracker, a camcorder, a GPS, a game console — I could go on. There’s also a lot your phone can do that you...
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Amazon is shutting down its Alexa.com platform which ranks the world's most popular websites and offers SEO and competitor analysis tools after 25 years due to declining popularity

Amazon is shutting down Alexa.com – it’s global website ranking system – after 25 years of service. The system, unrelated to the firm’s voice assistant, has been monitoring traffic online to list the most popular websites around the globe since 1996. Amazon released a statement Thursday...
INTERNET
BGR.com

Delete these Android apps, because they’re infected with Joker malware

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more You can never be too careful when installing new software on your devices, especially if you own an Android phone or tablet. Even if an app looks safe, there is a chance that it could contain dangerous code. Even as Google fights back by patching vulnerabilities and closing loopholes, hackers find new ways to sneak malicious apps on to the Google Play store. In fact, one week ago, a security research firm found the Joker malware in yet another popular app on Google Play. Joker malware found...
CELL PHONES
PCWorld

Update Chrome now, because hackers are attacking it

Google has begun pushing out version 96.0.4664.110 of its Chrome desktop browser to address a security vulnerability that is being actively exploited by hackers. Fortunately, the fix is an easy one: Ensure that your browser is up to date, then simply restart it to launch the patched, up-to-date version. Google’s blog post explains that the new version of the browser has been released merely to address existing security vulnerabilities, of which one of them, known as CVE-2021-4102, is being exploited in the wild.
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

Why You Need To Delete, Not Just Deactivate, Your Facebook Account

Facebook may be the 800-pound gorilla of social media platforms, but the company’s business practices are leading many users to abandon it. In recent years, Facebook has been embroiled in one scandal and issue after another and has become synonymous with abuse of privacy. The Cambridge Analytica scandal was one of the biggest such examples, with the private data of tens of millions of users misused for political reasons (via The New York Times). Users are also coming to the realization that, as with many free services, the user is the product. Facebook doesn’t provide the services it does out of the goodness of its heart — it counts on being able to collect, mine, and monetize every scrap of data it can from its users.
INTERNET
Fast Company

20+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2022

Ho-ho-holy cow, we made it through another crazy year! It was a time of insurrections, the continuation of the pandemic, and the introduction of an entirely new COVID-19 variant as a parting gift. And the bad news? Another new year is right around the corner. While we can’t predict what...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Is there an app to track a phone without them knowing?

A phone tracker app helps you monitor the location and activities of your child, partner, or employee on their mobile phone. This will help you stay at peace knowing that they do not engage in any illicit activities. A phone tracker will enable you to step in quickly to correct any bad behavior.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Smartphone users can disable apps they don't use or want others to see, but devices also keep many system apps out of the limelight. If you're wondering how to find hidden apps on Android, whether on your phone or someone else's, there are six standard ways you can go about it.
CELL PHONES
maketecheasier.com

3 Ways to Find Out Who Unfriended or Blocked You on Facebook

It’s not healthy to obsess over your follower count or number of friends. However, every once in a while, you may want to know if someone special has unfriended you on Facebook. How do you know who unfriended you on Facebook?. Unfriend vs. Unfollow vs. Block. Usually, there are...
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Google Chat in Gmail now lets users call someone directly

Google teased some upcoming features for the Google Chat in Gmail a few months ago but didn’t exactly say when they will be made available to the general public. With less than a month left until the end of the year, Google revealed that the ability to ring someone directly using Google Chat in Gmail is now available on mobile.
INTERNET
idownloadblog.com

Why iPhone keeps asking for your Apple ID password and how to fix it

Are you seeing repetitive verification popups or notifications on your iPhone asking to enter your Apple ID password? And even after entering the correct password, it reappears, asking for the password again! Here are the solutions to fix this and stop your iPhone, iPad, or Mac from asking for the Apple ID password again and again.
CELL PHONES
NewsTimes

Everything You Need to Know About Facebook's New Metaverse

The Facebook platform alone (never mind WhatsApp and Instagram users) sports a global audience of 1.9 billion people monthly, according to the company’s own figures — not bad at all for a project that was founded in a college dorm room at the turn of the century. But even a casual glance at the headlines of late makes plain that Mark Zuckerberg’s brainchild is going through something of a rough patch, to put it mildly. Since the 2016 election, people have been paying closer attention to how it spreads information, not all of which is true, and a great deal of which is arguably engineered to amplify divisiveness. Both public and private sector inquiries have included attempts to determine roles the company has in influencing not only our personal lives but also politics. The brand has seemingly become mired in issue after issue — likely one motivating force behind chairman, chief executive officer and controlling shareholder Zuckerberg’s newfound appetite for change.
INTERNET

