ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Where is Santa Right Now? Track Him Here With NORAD Santa Tracker

NBC Philadelphia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Claus is making his way around the world this Christmas Eve, and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking his movement across the globe. For...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How to track Santa on Sky Q

Sky Q has become the latest platform to offer users a way to track Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.The set-top box and Sky Glass TV will provide a map with the live location of Father Christmas and his reindeer on 24 December.The festive feature can be found within the Apps section of the Sky Menu, or by using the voice search button on the remote and saying “Where’s Santa?” or “Where’s Father Christmas?”A new update also allows Sky Q and Sky Glass customers to ask whether they have been naughty or nice, as well as get access to Christmas jokes...
TECHNOLOGY
The Georgia Sun

Here’s how your kids can track Santa today

Are your kids anxious and excited about Santa coming tonight? You can track St. Nick’s movements through the sky using the NORAD Santa tracker app and website. The North American Aerospace Defense Command is celebrating the 66th Anniversary of tracking Santa’s yuletide journey around the globe. The NORAD...
TECHNOLOGY
UPI News

NORAD tracking Santa's journey for the 66th year

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The North American Aerospace Defense Command is marking its 66th year of tracking Santa Claus' journey across the globe, with updates available online and via phone. NORAD, which is responsible for airspace security over the United States and Canada, began tracking Santa at 6 a.m. EST...
POLITICS
KTLA

NORAD tracks Santa live on Christmas Eve; how to watch

Santa Claus is coming to town — and you can find out when he’ll be traveling to your area this Christmas Eve and watch him live, thanks as always to the North American Aerospace Defense Command. NORAD’s Santa Tracker allows children (and adults) to follow Saint Nick as he delivers presents around the world and […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norad Tracks Santa#Santa Tracking#Onstar
CBS Pittsburgh

Tracking Santa Claus: When Is He Coming To Western Pennsylvania?

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For decades, NORAD has been tracking Santa’s journey across the globe, especially here in North America. Since 1955, a happy accident began the tradition of NORAD’s Santa Tracker. “While the tradition of tracking Santa began purely by accident, NORAD continues to track Santa. We’re the only organization that has the technology, the qualifications, and the people to do it,” NORAD says. Each year, according to NORAD, Santa arrives between 9:00 p.m. and midnight on December 24, but only if the kids are nestled in their beds. Fear not, though, if the children are still...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CNET

Google's Santa tracker follows St. Nick around the world

COVID-19 has interrupted holiday journeys for many of you this year, but Santa's annual global flight continues without delay. Google's Santa tracker site, which includes an elaborate real-time flight path for the sleigh-riding gift giver, is live as Christmas Day dawns around the world. The always-responsible St. Nick sports a mask to prevent the spread of COVID, though its unclear whether Rudolf and the other reindeer are similarly attired.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
knowtechie.com

Is there an app to track a phone without them knowing?

A phone tracker app helps you monitor the location and activities of your child, partner, or employee on their mobile phone. This will help you stay at peace knowing that they do not engage in any illicit activities. A phone tracker will enable you to step in quickly to correct any bad behavior.
CELL PHONES
AFP

Covid clouds Christmas celebrations for second year

Pope Francis on Saturday called for dialogue to counter the isolation wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic, as billions around the world marked a second Christmas under the shadow of the coronavirus. In a time of pandemic, Pope Francis also asked God to "open hearts to ensure that necessary medical care -- and vaccines in particular -- are provided to those peoples who need them most".
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

Christmas Eve Travelers Making The Best Of The Holiday After Hundreds Of Flights Canceled

DENVER (CBS4)- Slow but steady was the pace at Denver International Airport on Friday as people left for trips and picked up loved ones before the holiday. Everyone was busy except one Fort Collins woman named Kelsey. She had time to sit and enjoy her coffee. (credit: CBS) “I was actually checking in for my flight and I realized that I couldn’t check-in,” she said. She is flying United Airlines and her flight to Chicago to see her family was canceled. United and Delta Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with just hours’ notice before many were expecting...
DENVER, CO
NBC Philadelphia

See What Christmas Looks Like in 10 Places Around the World

Glittering pine trees, Santa Claus and stockings are part of many people's ideas of Christmas, but the holiday can look vastly different around the globe. From Europe to Asia to the depths of Antarctica, here's how Christmas is celebrated in nine places around the world — and one place orbiting around the world.
CELEBRATIONS
Magic 95.5

United, Delta cancel dozens of Christmas Eve flights due to omicron spike

  According to NBC4i, Two major airlines have canceled dozens of flights scheduled for Christmas Eve, largely due to the omicron variant. United Airlines has canceled about 120 flights scheduled for Christmas Eve due to COVID-19 cases impacting staffing. According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking service, United has canceled 121 flights as of 7:30 p.m. ET […]
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy