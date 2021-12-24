ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Eastern Conference Futures Odds and Analysis Updated: Panthers, Lightning, and Leafs, Oh My!

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNHL Eastern Conference Futures Odds and Analysis Updated. With the NHL shutting down earlier than expected and entering their holiday break, it feels like a good time to revisit the NHL futures board. We’re running through the changes to the Eastern Conference betting market, of which there are very few. The...

CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
CBS Boston

McAvoy, Pastrnak Disappointed They Won’t Be Taking Part In 2022 Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy was looking forward to having his first Olympic experience in Beijing in February. That will no longer happen though, as the NHL has pulled out of the 2022 Winter Olympics because COVID-19 is causing some major headaches up and down the league. With NHL postponements up to 50 because of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on a number of rosters, that Olympic break is now going to be used to reschedule games. The decision to back out of the Olympics has left those who were set to represent their country pretty disappointed. You can put McAvoy in that camp,...
NHL
SportsGrid

SportsGrid NBA Betting Model Picks: Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

GSW ( 26-6 ) PHX ( 26-5 ) Date: 12/25/2021. Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds. Moneyline (Open): Golden State Warriors ( 141 ) vs. Phoenix Suns ( -168 ) Moneyline (Current): Golden State Warriors (205) vs. Phoenix Suns (-250) Spread (Open): Golden State Warriors...
NBA
SportsGrid

The National Hockey League won’t resume Monday

The National Hockey League has announced that play will not begin again before Tuesday, Dec. 28, Media.NHL.com reports. The NHL canceled their games scheduled for this past Wednesday and Thursday due to a COVID-19 outbreak from several teams. They elected to give all teams an extended holiday break. That break is over Sunday as players will report to their teams for COVID-19 testing. The league will use Monday to analyze those results to assess each clubs’ readiness to play. The NHL is expected to announce whether or not they will resume play by the end of day Sunday.
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER FLYERS, CANUCKS COACH PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report from the hockey world on Thursday as former Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bob McCammon has passed away at the ago of 80 according to Squire Barnes of Global BC. Prior to coaching, McCammon spent eleven seasons playing for Port Huron in the...
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
SportsGrid

Boston College vs. East Carolina Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 12/27

Boston College vs. East Carolina CFB Game Information. Boston College vs. East Carolina Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds. MoneyLine (Open): Boston College (-150) vs. East Carolina (+130) MoneyLine (Current): Boston College (-158) vs. East Carolina (+128) Spread (Open): Boston College (-3) vs. East Carolina (+3) Spread (Current): Boston College (-2.5)...
COLLEGE SPORTS
SportsGrid

Hawks’ Clint Capela Will Play vs. Knicks on Christmas Day

While the Atlanta Hawks woke up to some Christmas cheer on Saturday morning with the news that Clint Capela has cleared health and safety protocols, they still have an uphill battle in New York. While their leading rebounder (12.8 per game) and the NBA’s third-best player on the glass will be in the lineup, Atlanta will still be without superstar guard Trae Young. Young is one of eight Hawks still in the league’s health and safety protocols that will not see the court in this nationally televised Eastern Conference showdown.
NBA
SportsGrid

Celtics’ Dennis Schroder enters COVID-19 protocols and will not play vs. Bucks

The Boston Celtics have again been bitten by the COVID-19 bug. Dennis Schroder is the latest Celt to join a long list of teammates in health and safety protocols ahead of Boston’s Christmas clash with the Milwaukee Bucks. As Tim Bontemps reported, the point guard will miss today’s nationally...
NBA

