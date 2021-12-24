This is how to see how many people viewed your Instagram profile

The Facebook platform alone (never mind WhatsApp and Instagram users) sports a global audience of 1.9 billion people monthly, according to the company’s own figures — not bad at all for a project that was founded in a college dorm room at the turn of the century. But even a casual glance at the headlines of late makes plain that Mark Zuckerberg’s brainchild is going through something of a rough patch, to put it mildly. Since the 2016 election, people have been paying closer attention to how it spreads information, not all of which is true, and a great deal of which is arguably engineered to amplify divisiveness. Both public and private sector inquiries have included attempts to determine roles the company has in influencing not only our personal lives but also politics. The brand has seemingly become mired in issue after issue — likely one motivating force behind chairman, chief executive officer and controlling shareholder Zuckerberg’s newfound appetite for change.

