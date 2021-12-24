Rain Douses Southland Again, Will Stretch Through Christmas

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The winter storm that has pummeled much of the Southland, and prompted a mudslide and mandatory evacuation order in Orange County burn areas, is expected to continue through much of the holiday weekend with occasional thunder and heavy downpours.

The mudslide was reported just after 8 p.m. Thursday in Silverado Canyon. The Orange County Fire Authority reported there were no injuries nor calls for rescues following the landfall.

A voluntary evacuation warning took effect at 8 a.m. in Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons in Orange County's Bond Fire burn area, but by mid-afternoon it was upgraded to a mandatory evacuation order taking effect at 8 p.m.

The county activated its Emergency Operations Center Thursday morning to help expedite the response to any flooding or debris flows.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that will be in effect through this morning for coastal and inland Orange County. Forecasters said some mountain areas could receive 3 to 6 inches of rain from the ``atmospheric river,'' with the heaviest downpours expected through Friday morning.

The rain will persist intermittently -- perhaps heavy at times -- through the holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

``Unsettled weather will prevail across the area with periods of rain through Sunday morning, heaviest Thursday into early Friday,'' according to the weather service.

``Snow levels will remain quite high (Thursday) but will drop significantly Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be significantly below normal across the region.''

Snow levels will initially be around 9,000 feet, but will fall below 8,000 by Friday afternoon, bringing some light snow to about 5,000 feet by Friday night into Saturday morning.

The Angeles National Forest tweeted Wednesday that due to the rain and low snow levels, the following roads have been closed:

-- 3N17 from BD to Mill Creek;

-- 4N33 Moody;

-- 4N37 Indian Canyon passable in 4x4 only;

-- 4N24 Bear Trap;

-- 7N23 Sawmill/Liebre area - 4x4 only;

-- 7N08 Maxwell truck trail;

-- 7N22 Knapp ranch large wash out.

The forecast came with the usual cautions for travelers.

``Moderate rain could create slick roads and travel delays along with high mountain snow accumulations and gusty winds,'' forecasters said. ``Additional rain and lowering snow levels could impact travel this holiday weekend.''

Daytime temperatures should be in the mid-50s to lower 60s Friday and the mid-50s to around 60 on Christmas Day.