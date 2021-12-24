ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Two Irving officers spread "a little Christmas cheer" by lip-synching to Christmas songs

By Curt Lewis
 1 day ago

A couple of Irving Police officers are making a bid to go viral with their in-uniform karaoke duet lip-syncing Christmas songs.

Officers Karli Malone and Michell Kotlik sit in their squad car, belting out the lyrics to familiar tunes like "Jingle Bells," "We Wish You A Merry Christmas," "Santa Claus is Coming To Town," and Maria Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

A spokesman for Irving PD says the idea was cooked up by the department's media affairs team to keep things light and spread a little Christmas cheer. And just in case that wasn't enough to get you in the Christmas spirit, the department also released a blooper reel .

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

