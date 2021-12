A man has died after getting shot at a South Oak Cliff pool hall overnight.

Just a few minutes before 1 a.m. Dallas police got word of gunfire at Billiard 45 on South Beckley about a half-mile north of West Illinois. In the parking lot behind the pool hall, they found a man already dead from gunshots.

Police are still looking for the killer, described only as a Hispanic male.

