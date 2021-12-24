7 shot in string of overnight shootings across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Seven people were shot across Philadelphia in a handful of different shootings overnight, leading into Christmas Eve. One man is dead, and another victim was shot while sitting in his home watching TV.

Just after 9:30 p.m., a 40-year-old man was sitting on his couch inside his home on North 62nd Street, near Race Street, when a bullet came whizzing through his window and struck him in his back. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Around the same time, another man, also 40, was shot in the head and killed along Tioga Street near Harrowgate Park.

Five others were also wounded in separate shootings. A 23-year-old man was shot twice in the chest, twice in the back and once in the abdomen along Clearfield Street, and a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times along Kensington Avenue. Both unrelated shootings took place in Harrowgate around 3 a.m.

Just before 3:30 a.m., a 65-year-old was shot in the back near Wissonoming Park in Frankford.

All are in critical condition.

Additionally, a 31-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg early Friday morning during a robbery along North Front Street in Fairhill. She is expected to physically recover.

Nearby and a couple hours later, a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in a parking lot at North Front Street and West Lehigh Avenue in West Kensington. He is in critical condition.

More than 2,200 people have been shot in the city this year, an all-time high. Nearly a quarter of them have been fatal .