The vivo S12 series is set to arrive on December 22 and we already have got official renders at hand. But renders never do any justice and one can only perceive a phone in all of its glory either through an in-hand experience or at least through real-life images. While we indeed have had a couple of leaked live photos in the past, they were the teaser kind and barely showed much of the device.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO