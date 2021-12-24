ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Toyota Tries To Turn 2021 Share Gains Into Permanent Market Edge

By Dale Buss
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Toyota is operating on a number of levels to attempt to solidify the share gains the brand made this year. They include the launch of some new models, enhancement of supply-chain transparency for dealers — and a Super Bowl commercial in February for the tenth year in a...

