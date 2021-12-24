Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

We keep receiving amazing deals on some of the best Android smartphones in the market. We have recently spotted several deals at Samsung and OnePlus, but these come directly from Amazon and Motorola. First up, we have the OnePlus 9 that is currently available for $600 on its unlocked version that packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage under the hood. This device also features a 120Hz Fluid Display, 65W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and a Hasselblad triple camera. You can get it for the same price at OnePlus.com, but Amazon lets you trade in your current device to receive up to $511 added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance.
