Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

Vivo launched a brand new lineup of phones never seen before: the T series. The first devices from the new series are Vivo T1 and T1x and they are both mid-rangers. The new lineup is born to offer a very high value for money in the mid-range segment and it will compete with a lot of rivals priced around €300 in the Asian market. While we wait for the expansion of this series in other markets outside China, we think it is time to compare the new Vivo T1 with another great concurrent in the same price range. We chose the Moto G71 for this specs comparison because it is one of the latest mid-rangers available in the same price range.

