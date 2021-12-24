ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

gizmochina.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorola Moto G Stylus (2022) is not been officially released yet. The specs mentioned below are based on rumors. The device is powered by Qualcomm SM4350-AC Snapdragon 480+ 5G Octa-core and the GPU is Adreno 619. It is...

www.gizmochina.com

Comments / 0

Related
Neowin

Amazon is selling the Motorola Razr with a massive $608 discount

If you’re in the market for a smartphone, be sure to consider Motorola’s second-generation Razr 5G. Motorola is offering a discount on the device through its Amazon store so that you pick the device up for just $791.24; that’s down $608.75 from the RRP of $1399.99. As you’d imagine with such a hefty price tag, this flip smartphone includes great hardware including 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Do you think the Moto Edge X30 has what it takes to put Motorola back on the map?

Motorola lifted the covers off the all-new Moto Edge X30 in China earlier this week. Not only is it the first phone to launch with Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, but it’s also the first non-Google phone to launch with Android 12 out of the box. However, these aren’t the only things that make the Moto Edge X30 special. The phone has much more to offer in terms of premium hardware, but the best part is that its top-end variant costs around $650 only.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Vivo T1 vs Motorola Moto G71: Specs Comparison

Vivo launched a brand new lineup of phones never seen before: the T series. The first devices from the new series are Vivo T1 and T1x and they are both mid-rangers. The new lineup is born to offer a very high value for money in the mid-range segment and it will compete with a lot of rivals priced around €300 in the Asian market. While we wait for the expansion of this series in other markets outside China, we think it is time to compare the new Vivo T1 with another great concurrent in the same price range. We chose the Moto G71 for this specs comparison because it is one of the latest mid-rangers available in the same price range.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Motorola Edge X30 with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Performance & Gaming Review

We’ve talked a lot about the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset in our preview video right after launch. Now the chip has finally come to our office inside the Motorola Edge X30, so let’s find out whether the new chip can rebuild the reputation of the Snapdragon flagship series.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moto G#Moto X#Android 11#Motorola Moto G Stylus#Hdr#Glonass#Bds#Usb
Android Headlines

Moto G Stylus 2022 Appears In Renders To Reveal A Familiar Design

Motorola is looking to add to its stylus-equipped smartphone lineup with a new model early next year. Dubbed Moto G Stylus 2022, the phone appeared in a blurry leaked render last month. Now, we have a much clearer look at it thanks to a bunch of high-res renders and a 360-degree video from OnLeaks aka Steve H. McFly in collaboration with Prepp.in. The latest leak also reveals some of the key specifications of the upcoming Motorola phone.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Lenovo GM confirms the third-gen Motorola Razr Flip foldable smartphone is in the works

Lenovo Mobile business group general manager Chen Jin has disclosed on Weibo that the company is working on the third-generation Moto Razr flip foldable smartphone behind the scenes in China. The exec also revealed that the phone will be equipped with “star orbit hinge” technology, giving it a seamless display outlook when the smartphone is unfolded.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Giztop is giving $50 OFF on Motorola Edge S30

Giztop is giving $50 OFF on Motorola Edge S30. The smartphone which generally retails for $399 is now available at a discounted price of $349 only at Giztop. Please note that this is a limited-time offer. Motorola Edge S30. Key Features:. 6.8” FHD+ LCD screen. 144Hz refresh rate. Snapdragon...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

OnePlus CEO reveals the OnePlus 10 Pro with feature an LTPO 2.0 display

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has been known to be very generous with releasing details of the brand’s upcoming flagships before they hit store shelves. The upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro is no exception. The CEO recently disclosed that the flagship smartphone will be launched in January 2022. Lau has now revealed another juicy detail of the OP 10 Pro.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
xda-developers

Motorola reveals which of its phones will receive Android 12

Google released Android 12 in October of this year, packed with countless improvements for privacy, security, interface design, and other components. The update has been slowly rolling out to select smartphones and tablets, and now Motorola has officially revealed which of its many (many, many) phones will receive the update.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is not been officially announced yet. The specs mentioned below are based on rumors. The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup: 64 MP (wide) + 12 MP (ultrawide) + 5 MP (macro) + 5 MP (depth) and 32 MP (wide) on the front for clicking selfies. The phone has a huge battery of 4500 mAh, Li-Polymer + Fast charging 25W.
NFL
Digital Trends

The Motorola Razr is making a comeback, Lenovo exec confirms

Even though it was among the first smartphone brands to launch a phone with a clamshell-style foldable display, Motorola has fallen behind its peers in the race to foldable glory. The company chose not to launch a successor to the Motorola Razr 5G, which was the last foldable phone it released, in September 2020. Reports, however, indicate that a rejuvenated Motorola may finally make a comeback to the world of foldable phones with its third-generation Razr.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro: what to expect

The Google Pixel 6 Pro made a splash with its brand new design, Google-made processor and great camera with surprisingly good zoom quality, but there is a new kid on the block that wants a piece of its pie: the OnePlus 10 Pro. Both companies are similar in their approach...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best Moto G Pure screen protectors 2021

Best Moto G Pure screen protectors Android Central 2021. Even though it's not particularly exciting, the dirt-cheap Moto G Pure can still be considered among the best Android phones under $200 you can buy. One of the standout features of this budget device is the big, 6.5-inch display that works well for content consumption. That said, a panel this large definitely needs protection, which is why we've rounded up some of the best Moto G Pure screen protectors available.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Confirmed: A new Motorola Razr foldable is coming

It sounds like more power and a better design are on the cards. A Lenovo executive has confirmed that a third-generation Motorola Razr is in the works. The Motorola Razr 3 is set to have improved power and more. The Motorola Razr was part of the first wave of foldable...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best Moto G Power (2022) cases 2021

Best Moto G Power (2022) cases Android Central 2021. Motorola's best phones last forever and offer a clean Android experience, but they tend to fall behind in the looks department. Revamp your phone with the best Moto G Power (2022) cases to embody your personal taste in fashion. The right case will add drop protection and functionality in addition to glamour.
BEAUTY & FASHION
pocketnow.com

The OnePlus 9, Moto RAZR 5G and more Android devices are on sale

We keep receiving amazing deals on some of the best Android smartphones in the market. We have recently spotted several deals at Samsung and OnePlus, but these come directly from Amazon and Motorola. First up, we have the OnePlus 9 that is currently available for $600 on its unlocked version that packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage under the hood. This device also features a 120Hz Fluid Display, 65W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and a Hasselblad triple camera. You can get it for the same price at OnePlus.com, but Amazon lets you trade in your current device to receive up to $511 added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Midrange Samsung Galaxy A53 to get separate Exynos, Snapdragon variants

For years, Samsung has followed a policy of releasing separate versions of its flagship devices with different chipsets. So far, Samsung’s lower-priced phones seem to have been exempt from this practice. Well, no longer. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 may come with two different processor options depending on which country you buy it from.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Foldable Motorola Razr 3 confirmed to offer a fresh design and better processor

Update: Analyst Ross Young has said that the new Razr will have a bigger screen than the current model. The original article continues below. Chen Jin, general manager of the Lenovo Mobile Business Group, has confirmed on Chinese social networking website Weibo that the Motorola Razr 5G successor is in the works (via Android Authority).
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 specs, official renders leaked, launch seems imminent

Samsung is reportedly working on a new mid-range tablet called the Galaxy Tab A8 10.5. Recent reports have revealed the renders and specs of the tablet. Now, a fresh report by Winfuture.de has shared the specs and official renders of the Galaxy Tab A8 10.5. The new leaks suggest that it may not take too long for the tablet to go official.
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

2022 smartphones we are already waiting for

Despite the industry’s many struggles throughout the pandemic, manufacturers managed to release a notable assortment of smartphones throughout 2021, ones that could last consumers another year or longer. If you’re keen to stay on top of what’s on the horizon, though, we have rounded up the most exciting phones rumored for release in the first quarter of 2022. These models, which we’re particularly excited about, are listed based on reports and leaks.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy