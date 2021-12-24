WATCH: Alyssia Sheikh’s ‘Mind Over Munch’ Lightened Christmas Cookie Recipe

½ cup of unsalted butter (room temperature) Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper or non-stick baking sheets. In your mixer, add the room temp butter and both sugars. Once combined, keep your mixer on low and add in your egg and vanilla. After the wet ingredients are combined, slowly add in your flour, baking soda and the chai. Make sure that all of your dough has an equal amount of tea leaves! After your dough is properly mixed, use either your hands or roll out the dough and use cookie cutters to create your cookie’s shape. Place cookies onto your already prepared cookie sheets and make sure to leave enough space between each cookie so that they will not spread onto each other. Then, put your cookies in the oven and bake for 10 minutes. After they have baked, remember to let your cookies rest for a moment before transferring them to a cookie rack to let them cool.
