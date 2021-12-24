ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

WATCH: Alyssia Sheikh’s ‘Mind Over Munch’ Lightened Christmas Cookie Recipe

spacecoastdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABOVE VIDEO: Here is my healthy sugar cookies recipe! These cookies can roll out so you can get the festive shapes you love for Christmas, without the calories and fat. No butter required! Directly from my Ho Ho Healthy eBook. (Mind Over Munch Video) Welcome! I’m Alyssia Sheikh, and...

spacecoastdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
RECIPES
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
RECIPES
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Cookie#Fitness#Food Drink#Ho Ho Healthy
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Thing to Drink If You Have Gout?

Gout is a condition that is associated with high levels of uric acid in the blood, which forms crystals that accumulate around the joints, leading to sudden and severe pain and swelling. People with gout have a high risk of kidney stones. Drinks or foods high in purines can increase...
FOOD & DRINKS
WEHT/WTVW

How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in […]
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Distractify

TikTok's Christmas Cookie Recipes Will Have You Sleigh-ing the Holiday Season

It wouldn't be the Christmas season without a few cookies to decorate your table or leave out for Santa. While some families are used to baking up a storm, others wouldn't mind a little creative recipe assistance from everyone's favorite source of inspiration: TikTok! Bakers everywhere have started putting their best decoration hacks and recipe skills on the platform for others who need a boost of creativity for their holiday platters.
RECIPES
Praise 93.3

10 TikTok Christmas Cookie Recipes That You Can Make This Weekend

Can you believe this is the last weekend before Christmas? On top of that, we are two shakes away from 2022. Seriously, wasn’t it just Halloween?. The Christmas season truly does mean tons of Christmas cookies. Do you have a favorite? Click here and shoot me an email and let me know. My family adores oatmeal raisin cookies so those are always on the holiday cookie list. Of course, you have the tried and true collection of sugar, gingerbread, pinwheel, red velvet, macaroons, snickerdoodle, shortbread, and more.
RECIPES
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

If you love dark chocolate and peppermint you will just LOVE these cookies. They taste of Christmas! The cookie is dense and chewy at the same time with just the right amount of peppermint. Dark chocolate and peppermint are a fantastic flavor combination. Serve these to Santa and he may stay at your house a little longer.
RECIPES
WECT

Christmas Recipe: White Chocolate Cranberry Macadamia Nut Cookie

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Looking for a new cookie recipe to try out with the family? Brunswick Community College joins Carolina in the Morning to share a recipe nearly everyone will love. “They’re sweet, they’re tangy,” says Chef Tammie Mullis. “With all the colors and flavors of Christmas, it’s going...
WILMINGTON, NC
TrendHunter.com

Clean Recipe Cookie Doughs

Crafting premium, free-from cookies from the comfort of home just got a whole lot easier with Home Dough that aims to deliver impressive quality and flavor in a convenient format. The dough comes in packs of three that come frozen and are crafted with simple, clean ingredients that would traditionally be used when crafting recipes from scratch. The non-GMO certified cookie doughs come in three varieties including Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Toffee and Molasses Ginger Spice, which are perfect for festive get-togethers for crafting together.
RECIPES
romper.com

10 Dazzling Christmas Cookie Recipes

It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year — For Baking. This list of Christmas cookie inspiration is sure to warm your heart, home, and belly this holiday season. Enjoy and eat up. These plum linzer cookies from A Cookie Named Desire feature a “sweet vanilla bean and...
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Make 2 festive Christmas cookie recipes for the perfect holiday treats

When loved ones gather for the holidays, it's ideal to have a few sweet treats on hand to enjoy throughout the day. In the season finale of of TODAY All Day's "Saucy," Anthony Contrino shares his favorite sweet treats for anytime-of-day snacking.. First, he makes mandel bread, cookies that are a cross between biscotti and shortbread. For dessert, he makes an Italian-American classic: rainbow cookies. These showstopping sweets will be a hit at any party.
RECIPES
panolian.com

Sugar cookies recipe

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream butter and sugar; beat in egg and vanilla. Sift flour and baking powder together, stir into mixture. Refrigerate about 1 hour, or until dough is firm enough to roll. On a floured surface, roll to 1 /8-inch thickness and cut with cookie cutters. Sprinkle the tops with granulated sugar. Bake 10-12 minutes at. Yield: 8 dozen small cookies.
RECIPES
Oakland County Moms

Finnish Star Joulutorttu Cookies Recipe

INGREDIENTS – Dough. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Boil 1 bag of pitted prunes with 1/4 cup of water 1/2 cup of sugar and a couple teaspoons of fresh lemon juice. After boiling let this mixture simmer for about 30 minutes until it is soft. Give it a stir once in a while. This simmering also gives the kitchen a lovely Finnish Christmas scent.
RECIPES
FanSided

Carla Hall’s holiday cookie recipes bring the merry and bright to the table

While holiday baking might be a tradition in many households, Carla Hall has opened her kitchen to share some holiday cookie recipes that will bring delight to everyone. The talented chef, author and food television personality always has the perfect tip, explanation or just welcoming tone when dishing out food advice, avoiding those baking pitfalls and stopping those cookie crumbles. While she might not be rolling out the dough in your home kitchen, her baking recipes and tips will ensure that the merry and the tasty are front and center in this year’s celebration.
RECIPES
vandegriftvoice.com

Natalie’s Chai Cookie Recipe

½ cup of unsalted butter (room temperature) Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper or non-stick baking sheets. In your mixer, add the room temp butter and both sugars. Once combined, keep your mixer on low and add in your egg and vanilla. After the wet ingredients are combined, slowly add in your flour, baking soda and the chai. Make sure that all of your dough has an equal amount of tea leaves! After your dough is properly mixed, use either your hands or roll out the dough and use cookie cutters to create your cookie’s shape. Place cookies onto your already prepared cookie sheets and make sure to leave enough space between each cookie so that they will not spread onto each other. Then, put your cookies in the oven and bake for 10 minutes. After they have baked, remember to let your cookies rest for a moment before transferring them to a cookie rack to let them cool.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy