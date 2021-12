Recently, a lot of people got a lot of mad at football guy Aaron Rodgers. Why? Because he said he had been “immunized” against the coronavirus — language broadly understood as “vaccinated,” per NFL recommendations — when really he meant that he had received some sort of homeopathic treatment that did not prevent him from getting COVID-19 in November. The subterfuge lost him the support of some fans (who once thought he seemed cool but now viewed him as irresponsible and selfish) and certain brands (at least one of which dropped him from its campaigns). But it did not lose him the support of fiancée Shailene Woodley. She hopped on Instagram to stand by her man, batting down the Daily Mail’s misidentification of a comparatively small-footed and smooth-handed man as her husband-to-be.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO