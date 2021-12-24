Former Minnesota cop Kim Potter found guilty on manslaughter charges for killing Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man....Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Former Minnesota cop Kim Potter found guilty on manslaughter charges for killing Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man.

By Kathy
clevelandurbannews.com
 2 days ago

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minnesota- A Minnesota jury on Thursday found former police officer Kim Potter guilty of both first and second degree manslaughter in the tragic shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota earlier this year during a traffic stop arrest, Potter, who is White, facing up to 15...

clevelandurbannews.com

Comments / 0

 

