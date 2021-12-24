NY trooper kills man; police say he wouldn’t drop knife

UNADILLA, N.Y. (AP) — A state trooper shot and killed a man Wednesday at a home in upstate New York after police say the man refused to comply with commands to drop a knife.

Mark Beilby, 24, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the confrontation at a home in Unadilla, southwest of Oneonta.

State police said the trooper, responding around 7 p.m. to a report of a domestic dispute, opened fire as Beilby advanced toward him after ignoring repeated requests to put down the knife.

The state attorney general’s office, which has jurisdiction over all deaths involving law enforcement, said it was opening an investigation into the shooting.