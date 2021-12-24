ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware State delays campus return as coronavirus surges

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware State University will delay the return of students to campus by two weeks because of the surge in coronavirus cases that is being driven by the omicron variant.

The school is also requiring all students to get a COVID-19 booster shot before coming back to campus.

“The booster is our best chance to defend against widespread infection on campus, protecting you and the people around you,” DSU President Tony Allen said in a letter to the university community. “While COVID-19 continues to disrupt our normal business, the University’s nimble, science-based approach has served us well since the pandemic’s earliest days, keeping case counts low by using the best tools at our disposal, including required vaccination, mask wearing, regular testing, and contact-tracing protocols.”

Dr. Michelle Fisher, associate vice president of Campus Health, added that the coronavirus booster shot does not provide maximum effectiveness until two weeks after it’s given.

“The University wants its students as fully protected as possible before they arrive on campus at the beginning of the semester,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Rhode Island nonprofits share in $5.4M in relief grants

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — More than 160 nonprofits in Rhode Island are sharing $5.4 million in federal coronavirus relief funding for housing, behavioral health services, health care, job training, food pantries and child care for those hardest hit by the pandemic, the Rhode Island Foundation announced last week. Operation...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Associated Press

Georgia theology school gets $1M grant

ATLANTA (AP) — A theology school in Atlanta will use a nearly $1 million grant to reach out to local churches to see what they need and then help them with solutions, the Macon Telegraph reported. Mercer’s McAfee School of Theology in Atlanta received the money through the Lilly...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

693K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy