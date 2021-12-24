ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temperatures set to drop as forecasters predict white Christmas

Cover picture for the articleForecasters say temperatures will fall below zero and snow is likely in parts of the UK. Forecasters have said a “white Christmas” is likely for parts of the UK, and have issued a cold weather warning for the festive period as temperatures are set to drop. Snow...

