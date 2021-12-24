Tesla Pulls the Plug on Gaming While Driving

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. In what has become a rather bizarre discovery, Tesla is selling 2021 Model 3s with battery packs from 2017. The vehicles come with a small disclaimer at the bottom of the web page saying, “Range figures may be up to 12% lower [than rated by the EPA] due to battery age.” As we all know, battery capacity reduces over time, explaining the disclaimer. But what isn’t quite so clear is how Tesla’s eight-year 100,000 miles warranty for its vehicles’ batteries with a minimum of 70 percent retention of battery capacity will work. Nor is it explained why such cars exist for sale in the first place.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO