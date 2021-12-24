PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (CBS4) – The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking Santa’s journey around the world on Christmas Eve. Early Friday morning, we checked in with the volunteers in Colorado Springs. Volunteers have been doing this every year since 1955. On Dec. 1,...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For decades, NORAD has been tracking Santa’s journey across the globe, especially here in North America.
Since 1955, a happy accident began the tradition of NORAD’s Santa Tracker.
“While the tradition of tracking Santa began purely by accident, NORAD continues to track Santa. We’re the only organization that has the technology, the qualifications, and the people to do it,” NORAD says.
Each year, according to NORAD, Santa arrives between 9:00 p.m. and midnight on December 24, but only if the kids are nestled in their beds.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -How Santa Claus delivers toys to girls and boys all over the world is a little less of a mystery, thanks to NORAD Santa Tracking. But did you know it all began with a misprinted phone number? It’s a story that Captain Alexandra Hejduk, a NORAD Media Operations Officer with the Canadian Armed Forces is proud to share.
An MSNBC columnist is calling for the end of the NORAD Santa tracker, claiming that it is time to "decouple" Santa Claus from American military culture. In an op-ed published on MSNBC.com, opinion columnist Hayes Brown took issue with the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s 60-year tradition of tracking Santa Claus’s imaginary journey across the globe delivering presents and explained why "if had my way, this year would be the last."
COVID-19 has changed many Christmas traditions, but one that won’t change is NORAD tracking Santa Clause on Christmas Eve. The Pentagon confirmed this week that the North American Aerospace Defense Command will be monitoring the skies to keep jolly old St. Nick safe. The Pentagon’s Press Secretary was asked...
At the time of publication, Santa is en route to Hiroshima, Japan. We can thank the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) for that privileged information. For more than 60 years, the joint U.S.-Canadian organization — typically tasked with protecting North American airspace — has reported Santa's whereabouts to eager, sleepless children. Not even a government shutdown can prevent Santa's unlikely helpers from offering minute-by-minute updates on Rudolph and company's progress.
Here’s something to help kids struggling against the remaining hours to Christmas morning — The NORAD Santa tracker. The website — http://www.noradsanta.org — provides detailed information as to Santa Claus’ location as he travels the globe distributing gifts. Visit the website and you’ll see an image of Santa and his sleigh travel the world, distributing over a million gifts per minute.
What began as a misprint in a newspaper ad has become a Christmas tradition celebrating its 66th year of operation. The rest of the year, NORAD is known as the organization whose job it is to watch the skies over the United States to make sure no airborne intruders make their way into our airspace.
PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (WPDE) — The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, is a bi-national organization consisting of the United States and Canada that works with homeland defense, security, and law enforcement officials to prevent air attacks and promote the safety of authorized air travel across North America, according to the agency. However, for millions of children across the continent, NORAD's most important job of the year is on Christmas Eve!
