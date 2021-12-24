ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

NORAD Santa Tracker

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 2 days ago

PLUS games, music, movies, and more! 24 hours a...

thecolony.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Tracking Santa Claus: When Is He Coming To Western Pennsylvania?

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For decades, NORAD has been tracking Santa’s journey across the globe, especially here in North America. Since 1955, a happy accident began the tradition of NORAD’s Santa Tracker. “While the tradition of tracking Santa began purely by accident, NORAD continues to track Santa. We’re the only organization that has the technology, the qualifications, and the people to do it,” NORAD says. Each year, according to NORAD, Santa arrives between 9:00 p.m. and midnight on December 24, but only if the kids are nestled in their beds. Fear not, though, if the children are still...
WDBJ7.com

EARLY YEARS: NORAD’S Santa Tracker is celebrating its 66th year of helping make holiday memories for families

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -How Santa Claus delivers toys to girls and boys all over the world is a little less of a mystery, thanks to NORAD Santa Tracking. But did you know it all began with a misprinted phone number? It’s a story that Captain Alexandra Hejduk, a NORAD Media Operations Officer with the Canadian Armed Forces is proud to share.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norad Tracks Santa#Movies#North America#Norad Santa Tracker
Fox News

MSNBC columnist calls for end of NORAD Santa tracker 'out concern for Santa's safety' from US military

An MSNBC columnist is calling for the end of the NORAD Santa tracker, claiming that it is time to "decouple" Santa Claus from American military culture. In an op-ed published on MSNBC.com, opinion columnist Hayes Brown took issue with the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s 60-year tradition of tracking Santa Claus’s imaginary journey across the globe delivering presents and explained why "if had my way, this year would be the last."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
The Week

How the North American Aerospace Defense Command got the job of tracking Santa

At the time of publication, Santa is en route to Hiroshima, Japan. We can thank the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) for that privileged information. For more than 60 years, the joint U.S.-Canadian organization — typically tasked with protecting North American airspace — has reported Santa's whereabouts to eager, sleepless children. Not even a government shutdown can prevent Santa's unlikely helpers from offering minute-by-minute updates on Rudolph and company's progress.
MILITARY
Sierra Sun

Where’s Santa now? Use the NORAD Santa Tracker to find out

Here’s something to help kids struggling against the remaining hours to Christmas morning — The NORAD Santa tracker. The website — http://www.noradsanta.org — provides detailed information as to Santa Claus’ location as he travels the globe distributing gifts. Visit the website and you’ll see an image of Santa and his sleigh travel the world, distributing over a million gifts per minute.
CHRISTMAS
KOMO News

NORAD prepared to track Santa for the 66th year

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (WPDE) — The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, is a bi-national organization consisting of the United States and Canada that works with homeland defense, security, and law enforcement officials to prevent air attacks and promote the safety of authorized air travel across North America, according to the agency. However, for millions of children across the continent, NORAD's most important job of the year is on Christmas Eve!
MILITARY
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
72K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy