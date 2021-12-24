ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs previously reported, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite drew over a million viewers, getting 1,020,000 viewers with an 0.37 rating (480,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more detail on the numbers for the show, noting that only a single quarter dropped below a...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Reportedly Heavily Considering Joining AEW

Fans have seen quite a few names part ways with WWE in 2021 due to not just releases, but expired contracts as well. Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano’s contract with WWE recently expired, and it looks like he could be AEW bound. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio...
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE is preparing a big change for Bobby Lashley

One of the most important characters in the upper zone of the Monday Night Raw card, is Bobby Lashley, the former WWE Champion who has seen the title of overall champion of the WWE's flagship show blown away by Big E, thanks to the collection of Money in the Bank, with the New Day member who is still the holder of this belt.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Dan Lambert
Person
Orange Cassidy
Person
Nyla Rose
Person
Adam Cole
UPI News

WWE: Top 5 most shocking moments of 2021

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- WWE went through multiple changes in 2021, including sweeping adjustments to its roster, development brand NXT and more. The sports entertainment company surprised viewers over the last year with the return of fan-favorite wrestlers, the Money in the Bank briefcase and sudden firings. These are the...
WWE
PWMania

New Podcast Announced From DDP And Jake Roberts

WWE Hall of Famers Diamond Dallas Page and Jake “The Snake” Roberts are teaming up for a new podcast. The “DDP Snakepit” show will premiere on Tuesday, December 4 via the Podcast Heat Network. While the show is being released through Podcast Heat, Page and Roberts...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Match Reportedly Needed Heavy Editing Before Making It To TV

Lash Legend’s second WWE match reportedly did not go so well. The December 17 edition of WWE 205 Live featured Legend going up against Sarray, who won the bout. This was Legend’s second match as she defeated Amari Miller the week before in her debut. The Legend vs....
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Dynamite#Nba Games#Combat#Nba#Covid#Raw#Q7
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.24.21

Alright everyone, it’s Christmas Eve but here we all are for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight is not quite the go home show for Day 1, that’s next week, but tonight will definitely feature the main story for that PPV when Paul Heyman addresses his public firing last week by Roman Reigns. Roman will probably be on hand, but after he and the Usos got smashed by Brock Lesnar last week there’s an open question about what his frame of mind will be. There’s also a 12 man gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental title when Ricochet, Cesaro, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Angel, and Humberto will see who gets a crack at Shinsuke Nakamura. Charlotte Flair will be defending her women’s title against Toni Storm, and a Miracle on 34th Street Fight when Drew McIntyre teams with the New Day to battle Madcap Moss and the Usos. Alright, that’s enough preamble so let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Incredible Feats of Strength in WWE History, Limited Edition Merchandise for Day 1, Top 10 Most Shocking NXT 2.0 Moments of 2021

– WWE released a new video showcasing Incredible Feats of Strength in WWE History:. – WWE has announced a collaboration with the Atlanta Hawks for limited edition merchandise that will be available at the State Farm Arena for WWE Day 1 this weekend. This includes a limited edition replica title, which you can see below:
WWE
PWMania

Match That Was Planned For WWE Day 1 PPV Might Not Happen

Several matches have been announced for the WWE Day 1 PPV but one of the bouts that was in the works might not be happening. Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RK-Bro) were originally scheduled to face the winners of the Mysterios vs. The Street Profits for the RAW tag team titles. The #1 contenders match was supposed to take place on the December 13th 2021 edition of WWE RAW but was postponed to December 27th due to Montez Ford reportedly having an injury. However, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the Mysterios vs. Street Profits is no longer being advertised for the December 27th RAW and it’s “unclear” if the match will take place. Riddle was also absent from the December 20th RAW and his status is currently unknown.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

More Details On COVID-19 Outbreak In WWE This Week

As we previously reported, the WWE suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 this week, with several talents and staff testing positive. At the time, others had been feeling ill but were waiting for their test results. The company also suffered a setback when they were forced to postpone a live event in Laval, Quebec due to the Canadian province shutting down. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the situation. The spread of the Omicron variant has led to issues for everyone, including the NBA, NFL and NHL.
NFL
411mania.com

More Details On WWE Tryouts Last Week, D-Von Dudley’s Sons Tried Out

As previously reported, WWE held tryouts in Orlando last week, which included current ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C, Notorious Mimi, the Renegade Twins and others. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the twin sons of D-Von Dudley, were also part of the tryouts. The two 26-year-olds have been wrestling since they were teenagers, including matches for AEW and angles in TNA. Dudley is currently a producer for WWE.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Dynamite Viewership For 12/22/21

AEW Dynamite on TNT pulled in 1,020,000 viewers, which is up from the show last week that did 948,000. They drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from the previous week’s 0.31. This marked the first time since October 6th that Dynamite has topped one million viewers. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
WWE
411mania.com

Man Kicked Out Of AEW Dynamite Last Night For Transphobic Sign Aimed At Nyla Rose

While most people showed up to AEW Dynamite last night to have a good time, one fan showed up to be hateful and got kicked out for it. A man brought a transphobic sign to the event that misgendered Nyla Rose, which later resulted in his removal. Rose seemed to take it in stride, giving the man the finger as she made her entrance for a match with Ruby Soho.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 12.25.21

Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina. Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Ricky Starks. It’s a Christmas special and this week will be headlined by a pretty big title match. The show’s main event will feature TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defending against Cody Rhodes, who is looking to become the first three time TNT Champion. Other than that, Hook has his second televised match, which should be interesting. Let’s get to it.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy