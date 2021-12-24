ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

U.S. will lift the travel ban on southern African nations next week

By Ashraf Khalil
Fortune
 1 day ago

The U.S. will lift travel restrictions to eight southern African countries on New...

fortune.com

eturbonews.com

US lifts travel ban on South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi

US travel ban that effectively banned almost all non-U.S. citizens, who had recently been in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, was heavily criticized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and southern African leaders as ineffective and severely damaging to local economies. The White House announced...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Exclusive: U.S. to lift travel curbs on eight African countries

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries imposed last month over concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant, the White House said Friday. Foreign nationals who are barred from the United States because they have been in one of the eight...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Ireland removes extra travel restrictions on ‘high risk’ countries

Ireland has lifted travel restrictions on seven countries categorised as “high risk” following the emergence of the Omicron variant.Stephen Donnelly confirmed on Wednesday that he had signed regulations amending the requirements for travel into Ireland.The rules had been in place since November 29 and applied to international travellers entering Ireland from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.Anyone arriving from those countries had been required to show a negative Covid-19 test before arriving in Ireland, as well as quarantining upon arrival and completing post-arrival testing.The change means that anyone arriving now is subject only to the same requirements as other travellers to Ireland.Currently, anyone entering Ireland is required to show a negative result on a professionally-administered antigen test 48 hours before arrival, or on a PCR test 72 hours before arrival. Read More Covid omicron news: Booster vaccine queues reach six hoursOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantWill there be a new UK lockdown before Christmas as part of Plan B?
TRAVEL
Reuters

Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors

CAIRO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Omani authorities require foreign travellers aged 18 or older to have received at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses to enter the sultanate, the state news agency reported on Sunday. The sultanate also cancelled a previous decision that suspended entry from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe,...
WORLD
Republic Monitor

Biden Administration Finally Lifts Travel Ban Towards Southern Africa Where Omicron Originates

The United States will finally remove the travel restrictions placed on eight southern African nations to help lessen the spread of the new COVID-19 Omicron strain. The variation was discovered in South Africa and has since spread around the globe. The World Health Organization and southern African authorities have decried the travel restriction as useless and unjustly detrimental to local businesses. Furthermore, the travel restriction, which took effect on Nov. 29, applied to almost all non-US nationals who had recently visited all of South Africa. On New Year’s Eve, the limitations will be abolished by then.
NFL
eturbonews.com

Israel announces new US travel ban

Israel cites efforts to slow the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19, adds the United States to its ‘red list’ of countries, making America off-limits to Israeli travelers. The office of the Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a statement today, announcing that the United...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Biden will LIFT travel bans on eight southern African on New Year's Eve: U.S.-bound flights will be allowed to land on December 31 after restrictions failed to stop Omicron from surging through the US

The Biden administration will lift travel restrictions imposed last month on eight southern African countries over concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant, a senior administration official said Friday. Foreign nationals who are barred from the United States because they have been in one of the eight countries within the...
WORLD
CNN

US imposes travel restrictions over new Covid-19 variant

Biden restricts travel from South Africa and 7 other countries starting Monday. President Joe Biden announced Friday the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged. Acting on advice from the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

