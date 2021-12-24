Holiday robot videos 2021

If you’ve been following us for some time, then you know how much we really love our tech gadgets. Nothing’s more exciting than being able to unbox a new device, play around with it for a while, and then proceed to write our thoughts on it. Throughout the year, there has been no shortage of high-profile releases in the gadgets space. While there were obvious winners that clearly deserved to be profiled, take Apple’s products as an example, there were many other devices that we personally were more passionate about and attached to this past year. That’s why we have our...

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO