ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Holiday robot videos 2021

By Robohub Editors
robohub.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy holidays everyone! Here are some more robot videos...

robohub.org

Comments / 0

Related
techeblog.com

Boston Dynamics’ Spot Robot Wishes You a Happy Holidays, But in Disguise

Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot wants to wish everyone a happy holidays, but in disguise, or a present to be more specific. Let’s just say that the robot is more than qualified to ring in the new year, especially since it’s not even utilizing its 360° camera to map its surroundings. You could even equip it with a microphone to detect abnormal noises, or anyone attempting to drop in from the chimney. Read more for the video.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Exynos holiday advert (Video)

Samsung has released its latest holiday advert for its Exynos processors, we are expecting a new Exynos flagship processor early next year. We are expecting the next generation Samsung Exynos processor to be used in the 2022 Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone range. Watch this video on YouTube. The holiday season...
CELL PHONES
vg247.com

The Best Christmas Video Games to play over the holiday season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, which can only mean one thing: over in the land of movies, people spend ages engaging themselves in the completely shite patter about if Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not. (It’s not, but it’s a great movie, set at Christmas - so feel free to watch at Christmas. Okay?) But what’s the video game equivalent?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Happy Holidays
crossroadstoday.com

Driscoll offers “Holiday Spectacular” on video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The holiday season is an important time for families, patients and staff in the Outpatient Rehabilitation Department at Driscoll Children’s Hospital. For many years, they have celebrated the season with the Holiday Spectacular. During this traditional Christmas Pageant, patients of the Rehabilitation Department perform for family and friends.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
localsyr.com

Holiday Tipping Etiquette

Tis the season to tip but who do you tip and how much? Eric Plan is the CEO of UpTip and he says there are simple rules that everyone should consider this time of year. From the pandemic to the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it’s important to recognize and appreciate people who are on the front lines each and every day, he adds. For restaurants, Eric says to round up a little bit more each time you visit, and for places you frequent regularly, doubling up your tip amount can be a great way to say thank you.
9to5Mac

Save on Dreametech’s powerful D9 Smart Robot Vacuum + Mop and more for the holidays

Whether you’re looking to refresh an existing vacuum or just get in on the smart, autonomous cleaning action for the first time, Dreametech has you covered with a lineup of appliances. Now ahead of the holidays, it is offering great deals on its D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop, as well as the higher-end Dreametech L10 Pro. Keep reading for all the details on Dreametech’s smart cleaning devices for the home.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Make Robot Fly, Not Robot Enemy

Over in Italy, a robot has been given a rocket jetpack. It looks pretty pleased. Here’s more from Engadget:. Humanoid robots have an advantage over both more esoteric builds and traditional UAVs when it comes to disaster response because they can more easily manipulate a world, which is already designed for human use. However, when a natural disaster strikes, much of that human-centric infrastructure could become damaged or otherwise rendered impassable, which negates many of the humanoid robot’s initial advantages. But by combining a humanoid design with the capability of flight, Pucci’s team can leverage the best aspects of both technologies.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
shutterbug.com

6 DIY Photography Gifts for the Holidays (VIDEO)

If you're down to the wire on your Christmas shopping and a photographer, maybe you should consider making your own photo-based gifts this year? If so, check out the below video where photographers from COOPH share six easy DIY (do it yourself) photography gift ideas for the holidays. "Watch the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Omaha.com

A parent’s holiday guide to current video game consoles

This holiday season, video games are undoubtedly going to be on a lot of wish lists making their way to Santa Claus. Gaming has been particularly popular since the start of the pandemic, likely thanks in large part to our worldwide efforts to stay inside. Game hardware has been selling faster than Turbo Man action figures, and software has been following suit.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Gothic Remake Gets a Festive Video Wishing Fans Happy Holidays

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and to celebrate developer Alkimia Interactive and publisher THQ Nordic have dropped a festive video wishing all their fans out there who’re patiently waiting for the upcoming Gothic remake happy holidays. Go ahead and feast your eyes on said clip down below:. As...
VIDEO GAMES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Meta brings holiday-themed features to Messenger, Instagram DMs

This holiday season some people will be able to spend it with loved ones in-person. But there’s still a lot that will depend on communication apps like Messenger and Instagram DMs to keep in touch with others. Meta has now announced this year’s holiday-themed features for their messaging platforms and as expected, it includes AR Effects, word effects, chat themes, soundmojis, and holiday cash gifts themes. Messenger Kids will also get the Santa chat experience, holiday games, and AR effects and artwork.
CELL PHONES
BMW BLOG

Video: BMW cars will get two special on-board animations for the holidays

Some BMW models could make their owners feel very special right around this time of year. So to celebrate this special time of the year, BMW is surprising its customers in their own cars with two festive animations for Christmas and the New Year. The Christmas message inside the car will be accompanied by festive music and dramatic ambient lighting. Once the vehicle has been started, an app symbol with a Christmas hat will show up on the BMW Control Display, signaling the approaching festive season.
CARS
SPY

Editor’s Choice: The Tech Gadgets We Obsessed Over in 2021

If you’ve been following us for some time, then you know how much we really love our tech gadgets. Nothing’s more exciting than being able to unbox a new device, play around with it for a while, and then proceed to write our thoughts on it. Throughout the year, there has been no shortage of high-profile releases in the gadgets space. While there were obvious winners that clearly deserved to be profiled, take Apple’s products as an example, there were many other devices that we personally were more passionate about and attached to this past year. That’s why we have our...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy