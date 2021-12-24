Adoption Stories

Gerard is the sweetest 6-year-old who’s already found someone who totally adores him. Sadly, it’s his foster mom and she’s going to be unable to take him away with her to college. She’s hoping that you will read this and ask for a chance to meet the “softest cuddle bug on Maui!” After a major ear surgery, Gerard went into foster care to recover. That’s where we learned that he loves the beach, wants to snuggle everyone he meets, gets along great with other dogs and even likes cats too! While his foster mom isn’t able to keep a pet full time, foster ohanas like Gerard’s mean the world to a shelter animal that needs a break from the shelter. If you are looking for a well-rounded, loyal and loving companion, ask to meet Gerard! If you’ve always wanted to help shelter animals but can’t adopt, join our Foster Team today!

