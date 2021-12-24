ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Adoption Stories

tricountyhumanesociety.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe receive wonderful stories of TCHS alumni on a regular basis, and we want to offer our sincere thanks to all who take the time to share them with us. We are invested in each and every pet we care for, and we want the best for them! This is why...

tricountyhumanesociety.org

Comments / 0

Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

JINX — Jinx is a 1-year-old housebroken female Boxer. She does good on a leash, knows how to sit on command, good with other dogs. Needs a fenced-in yard. BURT — Burt is a 1-year-old neutered male Pointer mix. He does good on a leash. Knows how to sit on command and does good with other dogs, but no cats. Really strives for attention.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
WJON

Ethel Is A Fine Looking Dog And Up For Adoption

I admit, I have a real soft spot for dogs. We have 2 great dogs at home but if I had my way, which I don't most of the time, we'd have 10 more. This morning we talked to Kate from Tri County Humane Society about this week's adoptable pet and it's a fine looking girl named Ethel. Ethel would love to have a home for and family for the holidays. Maybe yours?
PETS
WVNews

Animal Shelter open for adoptions

KINGWOOD — Santa Claus could use some help providing homes and filling the stockings of animals at the Preston County Animal Shelter. The shelter is taking appointments for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday from folks looking for a new best friend. If you already have a pet or can’t keep one, you can still help by giving treats, leashes, toys and other items to fill the three-foot-long stockings that will accompany each pet adopted during December.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
mainstreet-nashville.com

Meet Boomer, the Pet of the Week

Allow us to introduce you to a Nashville Humane Association dog that’s available for adoption and looking for a forever home. Boomer is new to NHA and has made quite the impression on all NHA staff and volunteers almost immediately after moving to our facility from an overcrowded, out-of-county shelter. Yep, it’s true. We all have a huge crush on this large, affectionate, friendly, chocolate brown mixed-breed dog and just can’t wait for him to find the forever home he totally deserves.
PETS
WAVY News 10

Adopt A Pet For Half The Cost!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- If you’re thinking of adopting a pet, Priority wants to help! Mandi Kowaleski from the Virginia Beach SPCA joined us with the details on how they’re partnering with Priority Automotive to help you adopt a furry friend!. Right now Priority Automotive is covering half of...
NORFOLK, VA
blockclubchicago.org

One Tail At A Time Could Win $35,000 If You Vote For It In Adoption Love Stories Contest

CHICAGO — A local animal shelter needs help to win a national contest that could net it $35,000. Two Chicagoans who adopted dogs from One Tail at a Time, a nonprofit animal rescue, are finalists in the Petco Love Contest. The winners will get grants for the rescues that made their adoptions possible, if their “love story” — the story of how they adopted their pet — receives the most votes.
CHICAGO, IL
Kait 8

Adopting pets as Christmas gifts

PETS
sanclementetimes.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Chandler

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
PETS
Action News Jax

Free pet adoptions this Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you looking for a new furry addition to your family? This Saturday may be your chance. PetSmart and Animal Care and Protective Services will be holding free pet adoption events on Dec. 18 for one day only. The PetSmart event will be at 356 Monument...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
One Green Planet

How to Adopt a Rescue Animal

If you want to know how to adopt an animal, these tips should help you to be able to do so without issue. Adopting a rescue animal is an amazing experience that is going to be a bit like a whirlwind. Here are some tips to help the process go smoother.
PETS
Mountain Democrat

Pet adoption gift certificates are a great gift idea

Americans are inundated each year by classic images of bow-bedecked puppies or kitten-stuffed stockings, so it’s not surprising that many families bring pets home for the holidays. Not everyone considers this, but where those pets come from can either help or hurt efforts to end the killing of pets...
PETS
iheart.com

Animal shelters warn against giving pets as Christmas gifts

Animal control officer Jessica McAbee says Christmas is always tough especially for her coworkers at the Warner Robins Animal Control. “People want to go and adopt an animal for a family member or a friend, thinking that it’s a good idea,” Animal Control Officer Jessica McAbee explained. “Then we’ve got people calling after it’s not in the puppy stage anymore wanting to return it.”
PETS
Maui News

Pet of the Week

Gerard is the sweetest 6-year-old who’s already found someone who totally adores him. Sadly, it’s his foster mom and she’s going to be unable to take him away with her to college. She’s hoping that you will read this and ask for a chance to meet the “softest cuddle bug on Maui!” After a major ear surgery, Gerard went into foster care to recover. That’s where we learned that he loves the beach, wants to snuggle everyone he meets, gets along great with other dogs and even likes cats too! While his foster mom isn’t able to keep a pet full time, foster ohanas like Gerard’s mean the world to a shelter animal that needs a break from the shelter. If you are looking for a well-rounded, loyal and loving companion, ask to meet Gerard! If you’ve always wanted to help shelter animals but can’t adopt, join our Foster Team today!
PETS
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Little Shelter Animal Rescue on Dec. 3

In this week's Paws & Pals, Little Shelter Animal Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Teddy is a Yorkie mix. He is 10 years old but still has a ton of energy and will want to go anywhere and everywhere with you. Teddy is very friendly, loves people and would be a perfect dog for a first time owner.
PETS
thelandcle.org

Neighborhood Pets expands to help more people – and their furry friends

Christmas came a little early for Neighborhood Pets this year. This fall, just as people were starting to think about the holidays, the nonprofit pet care provider in Cleveland’s Slavic Village opened a gift in the form of an expansion. No longer, after acquiring and renovating an adjacent property,...
PETS

