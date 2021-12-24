ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

New Adafruit Feather Scorpio Board is RP2040 Based

By Ash Hill
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier today on Adafruit’s Top Secret! YouTube segment, the team unveiled a brand new board called the Feather Scorpio. It’s small, purple, and built using our favorite microprocessor—the RP2040. The video provides a nice...

www.tomshardware.com

adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit KB2040 #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @adafruit

It’s a shiny KB2040! An Arduino Pro Micro-shaped board for Keebs with RP2040. (#keeblife 4 evah) Now we’re seeing lots of people use CircuitPython for keebs, which is awesome! So why not try our hands at spinning up a pro-micro-compatible RP2040 board? The RP2040 is plenty powerful, low-cost, and makes for an excellent keeb driver chip.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Made in NYC 12/15/2021 featuring NEW Adafruit LED Arcade Buttons

Cleaning the stencil (0:03) Stenciling the Stereo FM Transmitter (0:15) Pick ‘n place scanning fiducials (1:03) Tinning a nozzle using molten tin and flux for the selective solder machine (1:10) Selective solder machine working on some MacroPads (1:53) Time-lapse of assembling a tester (2:08) Testing 5×6 Ortho Snap-Apart Mechanical...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi RP2040 Pip-Boy is Apocalypse Ready

John Edgar Park’s latest Raspberry Pi creation takes a bold step into the wastelands of the Fallout universe. Using primarily Feather components from Adafruit, Park has created a wearable, RP2040-based Pip-Boy. This watch-sized Pip-Boy resembles a gadget used in-game to display plot points, vitals and inventory data. Park has...
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

New Nomad Base Station wireless charger $120

Nomad has launched a new wireless charger this week in the form of the Base Station priced at $120. The new wireless charger is now equipped with magnets allowing you to easily position your phone in the most optimal area. The Base Station is equipped with three high-power coils and charges one or two devices simultaneously at up to 10W each.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Here is our RP2040 Feather with 8 x 5V buffered outputs for addressable LEDs #comingsoon … help name it :)

The niftiest peripheral on the RP2040 chip is called ‘pio’ – a programmable state machine that can handle streams of bitbang data. One of the first demos for pio is to drive NeoPixels (a.k.a ws2812 addressable LEDs) since they use a single pulse-width encoding scheme which often requires a lot of bitbanging or clever timer+DMA. this feather takes our fab RP2040 feather and adds a vertical JST SH, then removes the SWD header, enshrinkens a bunch of parts, to make room for an 8 pin header that is 5V-shifted-and-buffered with an 74AHCT245 with the 8 GPIO in consecutive order on the port. it uses every single pin on the RP2040 and should work great for neopixels, dotstars, etc. we still need a name for this board so we’ll be contemplating that while pondering our orb this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
