After significant loan loss reserve releases in 2021, the net provision reversal will likely decline next year. Earnings of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) will likely dip next year due to lower net reversals of provisioning for loan losses. On the other hand, margin expansion from a rising interest-rate environment will likely support the bottom line. Further, economic strength will likely boost new loan origination, which will outweigh the Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness, thereby supporting the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.54 per share in 2022, down from expected adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share in 2021. Next year's target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. As a result, I'm adopting a bullish rating on First Horizon Corporation.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO