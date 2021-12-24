ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA

Two Day Online Seminar: Writing And Implementing A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) In A Compliant Laboratory: US FDA, US EPA And OSHA Focus - February 7-8, 2022)

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Writing and implementing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in a Compliant Laboratory (US FDA, US EPA and OSHA Focus)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will describe the requirements, the dos and don'ts commonly performed by laboratories, the writing of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), and ways to ensure that it is followed, up to date, and archived properly.

The SOP is one of the core elements within a compliant laboratory. Any action in the laboratory must be done by following an SOP, no matter how common or seemingly trivial the action might be. Under GLP or ISO 17025, the SOP must guide those doing the tasks in such detail that there are no chances of unacceptable variation, any chance of a non-compliance. This is a very high bar to meet.

A poorly written and followed SOP is one of the most common non-compliances that an auditor finds. If you are a laboratory worker, a supervisor, or manager of a laboratory seeking or under GLP or ISO 17025, you should know how to create and maintain a good SOP. Will your SOPs pass an audit or will they become a non-compliance corrective action?

An SOP is a meticulous step-by-step description of how to do a task that leaves no chance for errors and divergence. Writing a good SOP is not an easy job. It requires a firm understanding of the task to be described, an ability to describe in specifics that are unique to that laboratory. Writing, implementing, maintaining, assessing, and revising an SOP are all different and necessary jobs. Many people must continuously be involved in these steps. The individual roles will be described for each.

Even a standardized method, such as an ASTM or IP method, is insufficiently written to pass as a well-written and compliant SOP. The reasons why will be described, as will the steps needed to convert a standard method into a compliant SOP.

The necessary steps both within the laboratory and within the supporting areas for implementation and revision of an SOP are complex and will be described. These include recordkeeping, safety, training, and other areas.

Learning Objectives:

  • Know the roles within the laboratory of each individual in creating, implementing, monitoring, training, documenting, and updating an SOP.
  • Understand how the tasks in a methodology define the structure and detail in the SOP.
  • Understand the interrelationship of SOPs and how to incorporate those into a method SOP.
  • Know a cross-training approach to assess possible variation.
  • Know how to implement updates and when to changes are sufficient for a revalidated new version of the protocol.
  • Know the requirements and possible protocols for archiving.

Key Topics Covered: Day 01 ( 9:30 AM - 5:30 PM EST)

Session 1 (90 Mins)

  • What is the intention and role of SOPs?
  • What tasks require SOPs?
  • How the network of SOPs within the Lab support each other?
  • How is an SOP structured/ formatted?

Session 2 (90 Mins)

  • What are the compliance requirements for an SOP?
  • Descriptions of the roles and responsibilities of people in the SOP process.

Session 3 (90 Mins)

  • Description of the various standard methods.
  • The Regulatory Compliance Method.
  • The Scientific Published-Literature Method.
  • The Industrial Standard Method (ASTM and ISO methods).
  • How to assess if a standard method can be used as is as the SOP?
  • Conversion to an acceptable SOP from a standard method.

Session 4 (90 Mins)

  • How to create an SOP?
  • The SOP for a new task.
  • The SOP for a new methodology.
  • The SOP for a Standard method.

Day 02 ( 9:30 AM - 5:30 PM EST)

Session 1 (90 Mins)

  • The Interplay within the lab to improve the draft SOP.
  • Reviewing the first attempt.
  • Iterations and how to assess the reaching of compliance.

Session 2 (90 Mins)

  • The Implementation of the SOP.
  • Training, The Documentation of Initial Training and the On-Going Proficiency testing as a Requirement.

Session 3 (90 Mins)

  • Monitoring and Assessing the SOP for Needs of Changes.
  • Modification, Updating, and Revising an SOP. When should an SOP be revised?
  • Revising the SOP and Its Documentation and Approval.
  • The Use of a Method Timeline to Track Changes.

Session 4 (90 Mins)

  • The Requirements in Archiving and Documentation.
  • Which SOP is to be used when?
  • Other requirements that must be included: Facility requirements, purchasing guidelines, safety issues methods of reporting (and standard forms and information to be reported).

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fcwq6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-day-online-seminar-writing-and-implementing-a-standard-operating-procedure-sop-in-a-compliant-laboratory-us-fda-us-epa-and-osha-focus---february-7-8-2022-301450702.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's Covid pill for high-risk adults, a day after green lighting a similar but more effective drug by Pfizer amid a winter surge of cases driven by Omicron. While vaccines and boosters remain the foremost tools in the fight against the pandemic, experts have welcomed the addition of the new oral treatments, which inhibit the virus' ability to replicate and should withstand variants. FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni told reporters the two authorizations have expanded "the arsenal of treatment options available to the public" and would help alleviate the burden on the nation's health care system. The pill developed by Merck, called molnupiravir, is taken within five days of symptom onset and was shown in a trial of 1,400 participants to reduce Covid hospitalizations and deaths by 30 percent among at-risk people.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

OPSENS ANNOUNCES 510(K) SUBMISSION TO U.S. FDA FOR NEW GUIDEWIRE FOR THE TAVR PROCEDURE

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company")(TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, today announced that it has filed a 510(k) submission with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") for regulatory clearance of its new guidewire ("SavvyWire") for transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR procedures. OpSens has also filed for approval with Health Canada.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

United States Electric Mobility Markets Report 2021-2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Electric Mobility Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Electric Scooter, Electric Bicycle, Electric Skateboard, Electric Motorcycle, Electric Car, Electric Wheelchair), By Battery, By Voltage, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S....
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Two Day Online Course: Aseptic Processing In The Manufacture Of Pharmaceutical And Biotech Products - February 24-25, 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aseptic Processing in the Manufacture of Pharmaceutical and Biotech Products" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Aseptic Processing in the manufacture of Pharmaceutical and Biotech products course objective is to explore the role of aseptic filling to assure that manufactured product will...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Epa#Osha#Us Fda#Sop#A Compliant Laboratory#Osha Focus#Researchandmarkets Com#Glp#Astm#Ip
TheStreet

CIS (Commonwealth Of Independent States) Heated Tobacco And Herbal Units Market Report 2021 - Market Competitiveness Vs. Price Policy Comparative Analysis

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heated Tobacco and Herbal Units in CIS Market - Overview Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides a brief overview of heated sticks (heated units for tobacco heating systems) in particular tobacco and herbal heated sticks with nicotine and nicotine-free herbal sticks that are officially and non-officially sold within the CIS market as of middle of 2021.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global People Counting Systems Market Opportunities To 2026: Installation Of People Counting Systems In Workspaces And Integration Of 4D Technology Into Video-based People Counters

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global People Counting Systems Market by Type (Unidirectional, Bidirectional), Technology (Thermal Imaging, Video-based), Offering, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchandMarkets.com's offering. The global people counting systems market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Laboratories
TheStreet

World OEM Electronics Assembly Market Report 2021: Focus On Seven Key Markets (Automotive, Communications, Computers/Peripherals, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical And Aerospace)

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market - 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The worldwide electronics assembly market is substantial in size, approximately $1.4 trillion dollars in terms of cost of goods sold (COGS) as of 2020. The market has been expanding rapidly but changing in composition both in terms of outsourcing partnerships with in-house manufacturing. Also, moves are being made annually with regard to the manufacturing country of origin based on total cost.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Mexican Light Vehicle Leasing Market Analysis 2021: Focus On The Company Car

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexican Light Vehicle Leasing Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Vehicle leasing can be a solution to the growing number of challenges companies face concerning their mobility needs. These include challenges associated with vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and, more importantly, residual risk handling.
MARKETS
Voyager Guru

New USA COVID-19 Testing Requirements: Your Questions Answered

Voyager Guru (voyagerguru.com) On January 26, 2021, the US finally set fairly flexible testing requirements for travelers returning to the US. All you had to do was take an antigen or PCR test within 3 days of departure to the US. Almost a year later with a few more variants on the rise, the US has taken another, more stricter stance against returning to the US. So what’s changed and what do you need to know? Read on to find out.
TheStreet

Global $3.6 Bn Plastic Antioxidants Markets To 2026 With North America Accounting For $730 Million And Asia-Pacific Accounting For $1.6 Billion

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Antioxidants: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for plastic antioxidants is estimated to grow from $2.9 billion in 2021 to $3.6 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2021-2026.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Ionic Liquids Market Report 2021: Profiles Of 29 Key Players Including Crop.Zone, CAGE Bio Inc., NantEnergy, NOHMs Technologies, Seren Technologies, Lixea, Solvay, Proionic GmbH And Chevron

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Ionic Liquids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Ionic liquids (IL) are a class of solvents comprised of ions and short-lived ion pairs. Ionic liquids have melting points lower than 100 C and some are liquid at and below room temperature. Various ionic liquids with different properties can be created by combining different cations and anions.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Analysis Of The Worldwide Liquid Biopsy Market To 2028: Rising Preference For Minimally Invasive Form Of Cancer Diagnostics

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Biomarker (Exosomes, CTC), By Technology (NGS, PCR Microarrays), By Sample Type, By Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global liquid biopsy market size...
CANCER
TheStreet

Global Battery Technology In Commercial Aviation 2021: Deploying EGSE For Enhanced Operational Efficiency

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Battery Technology in Commercial Aviation Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Airlines, OEMs, and MROs need to evaluate their current operating economics to understand the importance of adopting sustainable alternatives and create strategies to prepare for the future, specifically by developing a technological roadmap for MROs.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

RVNC DEADLINE REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important LP February 8, 2022 Deadline Reminder For Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ("Revance") (RVNC) - Get Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Report. The action charges Revance with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Revance's materially misleading statements to the public, Revance investors have suffered significant losses.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Beef Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Tyson Foods, JBS, Sysco, Danish Crown, Marfrig Global Foods, Hormel Food, Minerva, Cargill Meat Solution, Perdue Farms, OSI

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Beef Market - Analysis By Cut (Brisket, Loin, Others), Slaughter Method (Kosher, Brisket), Product Application, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): COVID-19 Implications, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Beef Market was valued at USD...
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

Bill Gates predicts pandemic end date

The 'acute phase' of the Covid-19 pandemic will end in 2022, billionaire Bill Gates has predicted. "It might be foolish to make another prediction, but I think the acute phase of the pandemic will come to a close sometime in 2022." Pharmaceutical companies have historically had trouble selling the flu...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy