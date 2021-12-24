ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Video Conferencing Solutions & Services Market Report 2021-2026: Growing Adoption In Healthcare And Education Sectors And A Surge In Cloud Video Conferencing

By PR Newswire
 1 day ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Conferencing: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global video conferencing market should reach $27.3 billion by 2026 from $14.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

  • The North American video conferencing market is expected to grow from $5.5 billion in 2021 to $9.7 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
  • The Asia-Pacific video conferencing market is expected to grow from $3.3 billion in 2021 to $6.8 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

Report Scope

In this report, the market has been segmented based on component, organization size, deployment mode, system, application, end-use and region. The report provides an overview of the global video conferencing market and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2021 to 2026. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of video conferencing solution providers.

Global workforce transformation in the wake of COVID-19, growing adoption of video conferencing in the healthcare and education sectors, and a surge in cloud video conferencing are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current video conferencing market. However, network privacy and security concerns, lack of interoperability, and high initial costs are hindering the market growth.

In this report, the global market video conferencing has been segmented based on solution, organization size, deployment mode, system, application, end-use and geography. Based on the solution, the video conferencing market has been categorized into hardware, software and services. Software currently dominates the market.

The report covers the market for video conferencing with regard to the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for video conferencing in 2020 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2026.

The scope of the study includes video conferencing hardware, solutions and associated services. However, hardware components like amplifiers, headphones, headsets, display devices, physical services for repair and maintaining of IT Infrastructure, revenue generated for B2C, revenue generated by individual personal communication, and third-party vendors are not part of the scope.

The Report Includes

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021-2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
  • Highlights of market growth drivers, restraints and opportunities that are expected to affect the expansion of the market during the forecast period
  • Evaluation and forecast the global video conferencing market size, and their corresponding market share analysis by component, organization size, conference type, deployment mode, application, end-use industry and geography
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the market for video conferencing, and information pertaining to pandemic implications on the overall IT solutions/services industry
  • Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
  • Industry value chain analysis of the global video conferencing market
  • Insight into the growth development strategies of the key market players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis
  • Company profiles descriptions of the leading market participants, including Adobe Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Verizon Communications Inc. and Zoho Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Introduction
  • Current Market and Future Expectations
  • Evolution of Video Conferencing Technology
  • Origin of Video Conferencing
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Video Conferencing
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Drivers
  • Market Restraints
  • Market Opportunities
  • Video Conferencing Technology Trends
  • Support of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
  • Live Video Editing
  • Gamification Increases Engagement
  • Adoption of "Bring your own Devices" (BYOD)
  • Video Conferencing Advanced Protocols and Codecs
  • Protocols
  • Codecs
  • Implementation of Video Conferencing Using WebRTC
  • Step: 1 Checking Browser Support and Making a Request to the Signaling Server
  • Step: 2 Processing Interlocutor's Response
  • Step: 3 Video Conference Initialization
  • Patent Analysis
  • Recent Key Patents Granted
  • Video Conferencing Architecture
  • Endpoints
  • Video Services
  • Video Network Infrastructure (Call Control)
  • Network
  • Management
  • Some Video Conferencing Use Cases
  • CISCO
  • Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Solution

  • Introduction
  • Hardware
  • Multi-Point Control Units (MCU)
  • Hard Codec
  • Peripheral Devices
  • Software
  • Services
  • Managed Services
  • Professional Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

  • Introduction
  • Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
  • Large Enterprises

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

  • Introduction
  • On-premise
  • Cloud
  • Hybrid

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by System

  • Introduction
  • Integrated System
  • Telepresence System
  • Desktop System
  • Service-based Video Conferencing Systems

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Introduction
  • Corporate Communications
  • Training and Development
  • Marketing and Client Engagement

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End Use

  • Introduction
  • Corporate Enterprise
  • Government and Defense
  • Education
  • Banking, Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI)
  • Healthcare and Life Science
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Others

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Total Global Value by Region
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • U.K.
  • Germany
  • France
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
  • Japan
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

  • Top Companies
  • Strategic Analysis
  • Key Product Launches and Developments
  • Key Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements
  • Key Acquisitions and Expansions

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

  • 8X8 Inc.
  • Adobe Inc.
  • Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
  • Amazon.com, Inc.
  • AT&T Inc.
  • Avaya Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Dialpad Inc.
  • Fuze Inc.
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • Lifesize
  • Logitech International Sa
  • Logmein Inc.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Ooma Inc.
  • Plantronics Inc. (Poly)
  • Premium Global Services Inc.
  • Ringcentral Inc.
  • Verizon Communications Inc.
  • Vidyo Inc.
  • Zoho Corp.
  • Zoom Video Communications Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wnfvd

