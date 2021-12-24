Global Video Conferencing Solutions & Services Market Report 2021-2026: Growing Adoption In Healthcare And Education Sectors And A Surge In Cloud Video Conferencing

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Conferencing: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global video conferencing market should reach $27.3 billion by 2026 from $14.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The North American video conferencing market is expected to grow from $5.5 billion in 2021 to $9.7 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The Asia-Pacific video conferencing market is expected to grow from $3.3 billion in 2021 to $6.8 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

Report Scope

In this report, the market has been segmented based on component, organization size, deployment mode, system, application, end-use and region. The report provides an overview of the global video conferencing market and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2021 to 2026. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of video conferencing solution providers.

Global workforce transformation in the wake of COVID-19, growing adoption of video conferencing in the healthcare and education sectors, and a surge in cloud video conferencing are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current video conferencing market. However, network privacy and security concerns, lack of interoperability, and high initial costs are hindering the market growth.

In this report, the global market video conferencing has been segmented based on solution, organization size, deployment mode, system, application, end-use and geography. Based on the solution, the video conferencing market has been categorized into hardware, software and services. Software currently dominates the market.

The report covers the market for video conferencing with regard to the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for video conferencing in 2020 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2026.

The scope of the study includes video conferencing hardware, solutions and associated services. However, hardware components like amplifiers, headphones, headsets, display devices, physical services for repair and maintaining of IT Infrastructure, revenue generated for B2C, revenue generated by individual personal communication, and third-party vendors are not part of the scope.

The Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021-2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of market growth drivers, restraints and opportunities that are expected to affect the expansion of the market during the forecast period

Evaluation and forecast the global video conferencing market size, and their corresponding market share analysis by component, organization size, conference type, deployment mode, application, end-use industry and geography

Impact of COVID-19 on the market for video conferencing, and information pertaining to pandemic implications on the overall IT solutions/services industry

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Industry value chain analysis of the global video conferencing market

Insight into the growth development strategies of the key market players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

Company profiles descriptions of the leading market participants, including Adobe Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Verizon Communications Inc. and Zoho Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Current Market and Future Expectations

Evolution of Video Conferencing Technology

Origin of Video Conferencing

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Video Conferencing

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Video Conferencing Technology Trends

Support of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Live Video Editing

Gamification Increases Engagement

Adoption of "Bring your own Devices" (BYOD)

Video Conferencing Advanced Protocols and Codecs

Protocols

Codecs

Implementation of Video Conferencing Using WebRTC

Step: 1 Checking Browser Support and Making a Request to the Signaling Server

Step: 2 Processing Interlocutor's Response

Step: 3 Video Conference Initialization

Patent Analysis

Recent Key Patents Granted

Video Conferencing Architecture

Endpoints

Video Services

Video Network Infrastructure (Call Control)

Network

Management

Some Video Conferencing Use Cases

CISCO

Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Solution

Introduction

Hardware

Multi-Point Control Units (MCU)

Hard Codec

Peripheral Devices

Software

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Introduction

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

Introduction

On-premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by System

Introduction

Integrated System

Telepresence System

Desktop System

Service-based Video Conferencing Systems

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Corporate Communications

Training and Development

Marketing and Client Engagement

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End Use

Introduction

Corporate Enterprise

Government and Defense

Education

Banking, Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare and Life Science

Media and Entertainment

Others

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Total Global Value by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Top Companies

Strategic Analysis

Key Product Launches and Developments

Key Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements

Key Acquisitions and Expansions

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

8X8 Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Amazon.com, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dialpad Inc.

Fuze Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Lifesize

Logitech International Sa

Logmein Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Ooma Inc.

Plantronics Inc. (Poly)

Premium Global Services Inc.

Ringcentral Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vidyo Inc.

Zoho Corp.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.

