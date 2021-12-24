ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Norway Data Center Market Investment Report 2021-2026: Digiplex, Green Mountain, Bulk Infrastructure, Itsjefen, And Basefarm Are Some Of The Leading Colocation Service Providers

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Norway Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Norway data center market size by investments to reach USD 1095 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.22% during 2021-2026.The report considers the present scenario of the Norway data center market and its market dynamics for 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.

In Norway, data center investment has traditionally been from homegrown data center operators; investments from global companies have increased in the last few years. Bergen, Trondheim, Sandefjord, and Stavanger are secondary markets witnessing data center project development. Digiplex, Green Mountain, Bulk Infrastructure, Itsjefen, and Basefarm (Orange) are some of Norway's leading colocation service providers. NORWAY DATA CENTER MARKET OUTLOOK

  • In June 2021, the Norwegian data center industry announced the establishment of Norsk Datasenterindustri (Norwegian Data Center Industry), an industry association to strengthen the data center industry in Norway.
  • In 2020, the Norway Government reintroduced tax breaks for cryptocurrency data centers, which will boost data center investment opportunities in the country.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

  • The growing adoption of innovative, intelligent devices, the increasing demand for analytics, cloud adoption, and the growth of wireless networking technologies have led several organizations in Norway to invest in big data and IoT technology.
  • Cisco Systems introduces a new software solution for on-premises data center cloud environments, which simplifies IT operations.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and data center colocation revenue.
  • An assessment of the data center investment in Norway by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
  • Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
  • A detailed study of the existing Norway data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Norwegian data center market size during the forecast period.
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Norway
  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 23
  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 07
  • Coverage: 11 Cities
  • Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Data center colocation market in Norway
  • Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Wholesale colocation Pricing
  • The Norway data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

NORWAY DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • In 2018, AWS deployed its Amazon CloudFront edge location in Oslo, cutting network latency for its customers in Norway by around 35%.
  • In September 2021, Microsoft announced the launch of three availability zones in its Norway East Azure Cloud region in Oslo.
  • In June 2021, the Solor Bioenergy Group announced the acquisition of the district heating business from Veolia Nordic in Norway and Sweden.

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Hitachi Vantara
  • IBM
  • Inspur
  • Juniper Networks
  • Lenovo
  • NEC
  • NetApp
  • ORACLE
  • Pure Storage
  • Super Micro Computer

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • Designer Group
  • RED
  • YIT

SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

  • ABB
  • Alfa Laval
  • Bosch Security Systems
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Delta Electronics
  • Eaton
  • FlaktGroup
  • HITEC- Power Protection
  • KOHLER-SDMO
  • Piller Power Systems
  • Rittal
  • Schneider Electric
  • STULZ
  • Socomec
  • Trane ( Ingersoll Rand)
  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • AQ Compute
  • Bulk Infrastructure
  • DigiPlex
  • Green Mountain
  • Green Edge Compute
  • Nordkraft
  • STORESPEED

REPORT COVERAGE: EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
  • Oslo
  • Other Cities
  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

NORWAY DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

  • Infrastructure Type
  • IT Infrastructure
  • Electrical Infrastructure
  • Mechanical Infrastructure
  • General Construction
  • IT Infrastructure
  • Server
  • Storage Systems
  • Network Infrastructure
  • Electrical Infrastructure
  • UPS Systems
  • Generators
  • Transfer Switches and Switchgears
  • PDUs
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure
  • Cooling Systems
  • CRAC and CRAH Units
  • Chillers
  • Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
  • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units
  • Mechanical Infrastructure
  • Cooling Systems
  • Rack Cabinets
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure
  • General Construction
  • Building Development
  • Installation and Commissioning Services
  • Building & Engineering Design
  • Physical Security
  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
  • Tier Segments
  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 : Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In Norway

  • 20+ Unique Data Center Properties
  • Data Center IT Load Capacity
  • Data Center White Floor Area Space
  • Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
  • Cities Covered
  • Oslo
  • Other Cities

Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities In Norway

  • Data Center Investments
  • Investment by Area
  • Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market In Norway

  • Colocation Services Market in Norway
  • Retail Colocation vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
  • Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
  • Market Trends
  • Market Restraints

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

  • IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
  • Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
  • Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
  • General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment

  • Tier I & II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Chapter 7: Key Market Participants

  • IT Infrastructure Providers
  • Construction Contractors
  • Support Infrastructure Providers
  • Data Center Investors

Chapter 8: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ofqojg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norway-data-center-market-investment-report-2021-2026-digiplex-green-mountain-bulk-infrastructure-itsjefen-and-basefarm-are-some-of-the-leading-colocation-service-providers-301450696.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Data Centre (Data Centers) Market Share Research Report 2022 SWOT Analysis By || Amazon Web Services, Alibaba, Apple Inc

Global Data Centre (Data Centers) market looks into a report for investigation of the Data Centre (Data Centers) marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Data Centre (Data Centers) market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Data Centre (Data Centers) industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Data Centre (Data Centers) market players.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global People Counting Systems Market Opportunities To 2026: Installation Of People Counting Systems In Workspaces And Integration Of 4D Technology Into Video-based People Counters

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global People Counting Systems Market by Type (Unidirectional, Bidirectional), Technology (Thermal Imaging, Video-based), Offering, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchandMarkets.com's offering. The global people counting systems market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Talent Management Market Research Report 2021: Innovation Culture Is On The Rise Because Of Increasing AI Adoption In HR Software Solutions

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Growth Opportunities in Talent Management Due to Increasing Uptake of Artificial Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research service examines the role artificial intelligence (AI) will play in the transformation of the talent management space. As the industry continues...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Data Center#Market Research#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Sandefjord#Basefarm#The Norway Government#Cisco Systems
TheStreet

World OEM Electronics Assembly Market Report 2021: Focus On Seven Key Markets (Automotive, Communications, Computers/Peripherals, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical And Aerospace)

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market - 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The worldwide electronics assembly market is substantial in size, approximately $1.4 trillion dollars in terms of cost of goods sold (COGS) as of 2020. The market has been expanding rapidly but changing in composition both in terms of outsourcing partnerships with in-house manufacturing. Also, moves are being made annually with regard to the manufacturing country of origin based on total cost.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Mexican Light Vehicle Leasing Market Analysis 2021: Focus On The Company Car

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexican Light Vehicle Leasing Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Vehicle leasing can be a solution to the growing number of challenges companies face concerning their mobility needs. These include challenges associated with vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and, more importantly, residual risk handling.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market To Exhibit Strong Growth Between 2021 And 2028 With Rising Awareness Of Alternative Energy Sources As A Major Factor

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Stationary, Portable, Transportation), By Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global solid oxide fuel cell market size is...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Norway Prepaid Cards Market Report 2021: Market Will Increase From $2,901.6 Million In 2020 To Reach $4.21 Billion By 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Norway Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the Q2 2021 Global Prepaid Card Survey, prepaid card market in the Norway...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Amazon
TheStreet

Global Ionic Liquids Market Report 2021: Profiles Of 29 Key Players Including Crop.Zone, CAGE Bio Inc., NantEnergy, NOHMs Technologies, Seren Technologies, Lixea, Solvay, Proionic GmbH And Chevron

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Ionic Liquids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Ionic liquids (IL) are a class of solvents comprised of ions and short-lived ion pairs. Ionic liquids have melting points lower than 100 C and some are liquid at and below room temperature. Various ionic liquids with different properties can be created by combining different cations and anions.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Two Day Online Course: Aseptic Processing In The Manufacture Of Pharmaceutical And Biotech Products - February 24-25, 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aseptic Processing in the Manufacture of Pharmaceutical and Biotech Products" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Aseptic Processing in the manufacture of Pharmaceutical and Biotech products course objective is to explore the role of aseptic filling to assure that manufactured product will...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Global Video Analytics Markets Report 2021: As-a-Service Model For Emotion Analytics Solutions To Accelerate Adoption

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Analytics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The increasing video analytics applications offer significant opportunities to software and hardware vendors and service providers. Monetizing emerging opportunities necessitates revisiting and reshaping business models to fit current needs. Given the...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Markets, 2021-2028 - Increasing R&D In V2G Technology & Growing Deployment Of Charging Stations By Retail MNCs

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by Charging Type, Connection Type, Component, Mounting Type, Vehicle Type, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is expected to reach $103.6 billion...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global $3.6 Bn Plastic Antioxidants Markets To 2026 With North America Accounting For $730 Million And Asia-Pacific Accounting For $1.6 Billion

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Antioxidants: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for plastic antioxidants is estimated to grow from $2.9 billion in 2021 to $3.6 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2021-2026.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Outdoor Advertising Market 2021: Intensifying Digital Out Of Home (DOOH) Advertising Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Outdoor Advertising Market (Billboards, Transit and Furniture): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global outdoor advertising market value is forecasted to reach US$58.80 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Global Video Conferencing Solutions & Services Market Report 2021-2026: Growing Adoption In Healthcare And Education Sectors And A Surge In Cloud Video Conferencing

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Conferencing: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global video conferencing market should reach $27.3 billion by 2026 from $14.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
EDUCATION
TheStreet

Global Battery Technology In Commercial Aviation 2021: Deploying EGSE For Enhanced Operational Efficiency

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Battery Technology in Commercial Aviation Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Airlines, OEMs, and MROs need to evaluate their current operating economics to understand the importance of adopting sustainable alternatives and create strategies to prepare for the future, specifically by developing a technological roadmap for MROs.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Global Beef Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Tyson Foods, JBS, Sysco, Danish Crown, Marfrig Global Foods, Hormel Food, Minerva, Cargill Meat Solution, Perdue Farms, OSI

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Beef Market - Analysis By Cut (Brisket, Loin, Others), Slaughter Method (Kosher, Brisket), Product Application, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): COVID-19 Implications, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Beef Market was valued at USD...
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market Global Forecasts, 2021-2035, Featuring Abpro, Apmonia Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, ImmuneOncia Therapeutics And KAHR Medical

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market by Target Disease Indication, Type of Molecule Key Players and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy