5W PR's Ronn Torossian With Brand Commentary On Louis Vuitton

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronn Torossian, one of America's leading public relations executives has just released a book excerpt from his recently released paperback book, the updated version of " For Immediate Release : Shape Minds, Build Brands, and Deliver Results with Game-Changing Public Relations."

Torossian has released a book excerpt on Louis Vuitton, one of the world's leading luxury brands.

"Brands can build community and increase real engagement by participating in social life in a variety of ways. Louis Vuitton, one of the greatest luxury brands in the world, is famous for its world-class leather goods and other products. It has mastered the art of public relations and is able to speak several "languages" simultaneously, which is precisely why Wall Street financiers, pop music icons, Park Avenue matrons, and downtown divas all covet and use the same LV satchel with ease and with their own unique style.

One of the company's effective PR initiatives is its campaign against counterfeiting. The luxury industry is particularly hard hit by counterfeit goods, and as part of its brand-protection policy, LVMH takes anti-counterfeiting measures seriously. Some 60 people at various levels of responsibility in the company work full-time on anti-counterfeiting, in collaboration with a wide network of outside investigators and a team of lawyers. For many years, counterfeits of Louis Vuitton have been seized at production sites, and legal action has been taken against the counterfeiters. The company also let the fashion and business press know about these initiatives, as well as alerting retailers and resellers to the work they are doing to combat "brand terrorism."

Moreover, LV engages the public in many positive educational efforts, letting fashion and style writers and bloggers know how to spot counterfeits. For example, the "o" in Vuitton is very round in genuine articles and looks more like an oval in counterfeits; the LV monogram printed on bags is usually, with the exception of some vintage pieces, symmetrical from side to side on all bag styles; and so on. These "guidelines" are, in turn, published on sites like YouTube, eBay, Poshmark, The RealReal, WikiHow, and 1stDibs. This is absolutely PR for the company, and it serves an important purpose. The company is saying to its loyal fans, we value your business so much we will not let your investment in our brand be devalued by cheap imitations flooding the market. Powerful—and profitable.

LV also participates in Galeries Lafayette's Go For Good project, which is part of its commitment to sustainability, and a way of signaling that its products are built to last. Louis Vuitton's leather goods workshops have been certified "Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant" from the French government, a unique distinction for companies committed to maintaining production in France. Since its founding in 1854, Louis Vuitton uses leathers tanned with natural plant extracts, with the aim of minimizing environmental impact of this and every step of production.

The Parfums Louis Vuitton Collection is designed to be refillable, eliminating the need for additional packaging. The Be Mindful capsule of LV accessories and textiles upcycles silk into unique creations. These efforts make sense for a company committed to quality of design, workmanship, and materials. They don't pay lip service to an environmental "trend" — it's an organic part of how the company chooses to do business. This certainly attracts luxury customers who also care about the state of the earth."

Ronn Torossian is CEO of one of America's largest PR firms, and one of America's most prolific and well-respected public relations professionals.

