Toledo, OH

What happened to a white Christmas? Examining the role of climate change in snowless Decembers

WTOL-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio — If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, you’ll have to wait another year. Instead Mother Nature will deliver a wet Christmas this year as Santa delivers his presents. In fact, Christmas may feel more like spring than winter this year. The WTOL 11...

www.wtol.com

NBC4 Columbus

Parts of California get a White Christmas after snowfall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period. At Donner Pass in […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Winter storm hits West for Christmas

Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period. At Donner Pass...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
pix11.com

Soggy Christmas Day giving way to cold front, gusty winds

NEW YORK — Christmas Day started out on a soggy note in the Big Apple, but skies did brighten a bit later in the day and temperatures made their way into the upper 40s and low 50s. It wasn’t as warm as last Christmas (61 degrees), but temperatures were a good 5 to 10 degrees above normal in most locations. It was also the second straight Christmas in which the five boroughs saw rain.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/25 Christmas Day Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Merry Christmas! After some pockets of freezing rain to the north early on, temps are rising, and everyone will be seeing plain rain for the rest of today. It looks to be more scattered heading through the afternoon with just on and off showers. It’s mild with highs ranging from the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. We’ll top out in the upper 40s around NYC. Keep the umbrella handy as a few more showers swing through this evening. We then gradually dry out overnight, waking up to a partly cloudy skies by Sunday morning. Lows will be around 42 in the city and 30s for the suburbs. It’s a much brighter finish to the holiday weekend tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s once again. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills closer to the 40 degree mark. Things look a bit unsettled next week with some more weak impulses swinging through. As of now, no day is a washout though. After a chilly day Monday, temps remain above normal for the most part, in the 40s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

