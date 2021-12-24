U.S. Record Breaking Awards and a New FinCEN Whistleblower

William W. Clayton is Associate Professor of Law at Brigham Young University Law School. This post is based on his recent paper, forthcoming in the Vanderbilt Law Review. Traditional law and economics theory places great confidence in the ability of contracting parties to bargain for optimal contracts, and the legal rules governing business transactions reflect this confidence in many ways. In my new paper, High-End Bargaining Problems, which is forthcoming in the Vanderbilt Law Review, I question the wisdom of a formalistic faith in bargaining by identifying flaws in the bargaining process at the high end of the market, where parties have significant resources and expertise to aid them. My paper focuses on the private equity fund industry, which is widely regarded as one of the most elite contracting spaces in the market due to rigorous investor qualification laws and other distinctive features that support careful bargaining. There are few settings, if any, where contracting parties are more thoroughly vetted through legal rules to ensure sophistication. Notwithstanding these advantages, however, a close look reveals many issues. Drawing on proprietary survey data and dozens of conversations with industry participants, my paper provides a detailed analysis of bargaining problems in private equity funds.

