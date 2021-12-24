ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Record Breaking Awards and a New FinCEN Whistleblower

By Christine Y. Wong, Logan Wren, Morrison, Foerster LLP, on
Christine Y. Wong is partner and Logan Wren is a law clerk at Morrison & Foerster LLP. This post is based on their Morrison & Foerster memorandum. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently awarded approximately $36 million to a whistleblower who was culpable in the wrongful conduct and delayed reporting information to the agency for five years. The award is among the Top 10 awards ever issued by the SEC. Nor is the SEC alone in pushing the limits of whistleblower awards: the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) recently issued its largest award ever—a $200 million payment—which was also awarded to an imperfect whistleblower. These recent awards break new ground and should spur companies to update their internal compliance programs. Companies should also keep an eye on the nascent Department of Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) whistleblower program, which is still being fleshed out and will resemble the programs under the SEC and CFTC—but perhaps with some key differences.
