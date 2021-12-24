ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SKIL, OCDX, HXOH, CSPR STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Mergers Of SKIL, OCDX, HXOH, CSPR; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Codecademy. If you are a Skillsoft shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Quidel Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Ortho shareholders will receive $7.14 in cash per common share and 0.1055 shares of common stock in the combined company for each Ortho common share, with Ortho shareholders expected to own approximately 38% of the combined company. with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc. If you are an Ortho shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Hexion Holdings Corporation (OTC: HXOH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of American Securities LLC for $30.00 per share in cash. If you are a Hexion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) - Get Casper Sleep Inc Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Durational Capital Management LP for $6.90 per share in cash. If you are a Casper Sleep shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq.(212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skil-ocdx-hxoh-cspr-stock-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-mergers-of-skil-ocdx-hxoh-cspr-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301450695.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

RVNC DEADLINE REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important LP February 8, 2022 Deadline Reminder For Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ("Revance") (RVNC) - Get Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Report. The action charges Revance with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Revance's materially misleading statements to the public, Revance investors have suffered significant losses.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Chegg, Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg") ( NYSE: CHGG). The action charges Chegg with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Chegg's materially misleading statements to the public, Chegg investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Baidu, Inc. A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of February 14, 2022 - BIDU

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To:All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Baidu, Inc.("Baidu" or the "Company") (BIDU) - Get Baidu Inc. Report between March 22, 2021and March 29, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Icahn Enterprises Announces Extension Of Southwest Gas Tender Offer

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IEP Utility Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (the " Offeror"), announced that it has extended the expiration date of its tender offer to purchase any and all of the issued and outstanding shares of the common stock, par value $1.00 per share (the " Common Stock"), of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the " Company" or " Southwest Gas"), including the associated rights issued pursuant to the Rights Agreement, dated October 10, 2021 (as it may be amended from time to time, the " Rights Agreement"), between the Company and Equiniti Trust Company, as rights agent, that are issued and outstanding (the " Rights" and, together with the Common Stock, the " Shares"), for $75.00 per Share in cash, without interest, less any applicable withholding taxes (the " Offer Price"), until 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, unless further extended or earlier terminated in the event that a condition to the Offer becomes incapable of being satisfied.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers#Llp#Cspr#Ocdx#Hxoh#Skillsoft Corp#Quidel Corporation#American Securities Llc#Casper Sleep Inc
TheStreet

Plethora Businesses Represents Shareholders In The Sale Of Ideal Fasteners

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plethora Businesses, an M&A advisory firm headquartered in Orange County, California, is pleased to announce the closing of Ideal Fasteners, a global manufacturer of threaded fasteners, in connection with its sale to MW Industries. Plethora served as the exclusive sell-side advisor in this transaction.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CHEGG SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Chegg, Inc. - CHGG

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 22, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report, if they purchased the Company's shares between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
LAW
TheStreet

Kontrol Technologies Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

Kontrol Technologies Corp. ( NEO:KNR) ( OTCQB:KNRLF) ( FSE:1K8) (" Kontrol" or the " Company") a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, today filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus (the " shelf prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. This filing, when made final, will enable Kontrol to offer, issue and sell up to $20 million of debt securities, common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, and units or a combination thereof from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on the market conditions at the time of the offering, and as set out in an accompanying prospectus supplement, during the 25 month period that the shelf prospectus, when made final, remains valid.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Southwest Gas Holdings Issues Statement Regarding Extension Of Carl Icahn's Unsolicited Tender Offer

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) - Get Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Report ("Southwest Gas" or "the Company") today confirmed that an affiliate of Carl Icahn ("Icahn") extended its tender offer to acquire any and all outstanding common shares of the Company for $75.00 per share in cash (the "Offer"). As previously announced, Southwest Gas' Board of Directors rejected Icahn's unsolicited, inadequate, structurally coercive, highly conditional and illusory tender offer. Accordingly, the Board continues to recommend that stockholders not tender any of their shares into the Offer.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) - Get Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Report, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted four new employees options to purchase a total of 23,400 shares of the Company's common stock at an exercise price per share of $44.59, which was the closing price on December 23, 2021. The stock options were granted pursuant to the Company's 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company's Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the "inducement exception" under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings Plc

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc ("Ortho" or the "Company") (OCDX) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Quidel Corporation ("Quidel") (QDEL) - Get Quidel Corporation Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $7.14 in cash and 0.1055 shares of common stock in the combined company for each Ortho common share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $24.68 based upon Quidel's December 22, 2021 closing price of $166.24. Upon completion of the transaction, Ortho shareholders are expected to own approximately 38% of the combined company. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.0 billion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CHGG INVESTOR FRAUD: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) Investors And Persons With Knowledge Who May Assist The Firm's Investigation To Contact The Firm's Attorneys

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist the firm's ongoing investigation to contact its attorneys.
LAW
TheStreet

Quidel (QDEL) Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Quidel Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - QDEL

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Quidel Corporation (QDEL) - Get Quidel Corporation Report and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc is fair to Quidel shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Quidel shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ortho Clinical (OCDX) Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - OCDX

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) to Quidel Corporation is fair to Ortho shareholders. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Ortho shareholders will receive $7.14 in cash per common share and 0.1055 shares of common stock in the combined company for each Ortho common share, with Ortho shareholders expected to own approximately 38% of the combined company.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Investment firm Coller Capital explores sale -sources

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Coller Capital Ltd, one of the world's biggest investors in private equity fund interests, is exploring options that include a sale of the business, people familiar with the matter said. Coller has been working with an investment bank as it mulls divesting a stake or the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Mercury Systems stock pops after activist investor discloses stake

Mercury Systems Inc. shares jumped in Thursday trading after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a fresh 6.6% stake in the component supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. Mercury stock was up 10% with about an hour to go in Thursday's trading session. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jana disclosed the purchase of roughly 3.7 million shares for approximately $181.1 million, with options to purchase another 173,300 shares. The activist investor said in the filing that it "intends to have discussions with the issuer's board of directors ... and management regarding maximizing value for shareholders including evaluating strategic alternatives including a sale of the Issuer, operations, capital allocation, corporate governance, board composition, and compensation practices." Even with Thursday's gains, Mercury shares have declined 36.7% so far this year, as the S&P 500 index has gained 25%.
MARKETS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of An Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Certain Officers And Directors Of Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA)

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:. or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212)...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy