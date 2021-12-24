ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

By Christine Y. Wong, Logan Wren, Morrison, Foerster LLP
 2 days ago

Christine Y. Wong is partner and Logan Wren is a law clerk at Morrison & Foerster LLP. This post is based on their Morrison & Foerster memorandum. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently awarded approximately $36 million to a whistleblower who was culpable in the wrongful conduct and delayed...

corpgov.law.harvard.edu

Robinhood’s Threat to Sue SEC Over Broker Dealer Regulation Unlikely to Succeed

J.W. Verret is Associate Professor at George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School and Managing Director of Veritas Financial Analytics LLC. This post is based on his recent paper. This paper considers a rulemaking effort underway at the Securities and Exchange Commission to regulate the conflicts of interest that result...
ECONOMY
SEC Risk Factor Disclosure Rules

Dean Kingsley is Principal and Matt Solomon is Manager in Enterprise Risk Management at Deloitte & Touche LLP; and Kristen Jaconi is Associate Professor of the Practice in Accounting and Director of the Risk Management Program at the University of Southern California Leventhal School of Accounting. This post is based on their Deloitte + USC Leventhal School of Accounting Risk Management Program report. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
ECONOMY
SEC’s Transition in Enforcement Priorities

Mary Jo White, Andrew Ceresney, and Jon Tuttle are partners at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP. This post is based on a Debevoise memorandum by Ms. White, Mr. Ceresney, Mr. Tuttle, Julie Riewe, and Rob Kaplan. On November 18, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (the “SEC” or “Commission”) Division...
POLITICS
High-End Bargaining Problems

William W. Clayton is Associate Professor of Law at Brigham Young University Law School. This post is based on his recent paper, forthcoming in the Vanderbilt Law Review. Traditional law and economics theory places great confidence in the ability of contracting parties to bargain for optimal contracts, and the legal rules governing business transactions reflect this confidence in many ways. In my new paper, High-End Bargaining Problems, which is forthcoming in the Vanderbilt Law Review, I question the wisdom of a formalistic faith in bargaining by identifying flaws in the bargaining process at the high end of the market, where parties have significant resources and expertise to aid them. My paper focuses on the private equity fund industry, which is widely regarded as one of the most elite contracting spaces in the market due to rigorous investor qualification laws and other distinctive features that support careful bargaining. There are few settings, if any, where contracting parties are more thoroughly vetted through legal rules to ensure sophistication. Notwithstanding these advantages, however, a close look reveals many issues. Drawing on proprietary survey data and dozens of conversations with industry participants, my paper provides a detailed analysis of bargaining problems in private equity funds.
ECONOMY
“Sustainable” Companies Face Increased Pressure

Jason Halper is partner and Sara Bussiere and Timbre Shriver are associates at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP. This post is based on a Cadwalader memorandum by Mr. Halper, Ms. Bussiere, Ms. Shriver, Ellen Holloman, Kevin Roberts and Victor Celis. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
ECONOMY
SEC Resets the Shareholder Proposal Process

On November 3, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) Division of Corporation Finance issued Staff Legal Bulletin 14L (“SLB 14L”). From the perspective of proponents, the bulletin resets the shareholder proposal process to: (a) align with the Commission’s original principles and structure of SEC Rule 14a-8 (the “Rule”), (b) reduce subjectivity arising from determinations made by the Staff of the Division of Corporation Finance (the “Staff”), and (c) bring the process into line with the growing importance to the capital markets of environmental, social & governance (“ESG”) issues.
ECONOMY

