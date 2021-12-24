ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Things to Know Before Having Cosmetic Injections

Tahoe Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Difference Between Neurotoxin Injections and Fillers. Neurotoxin injections (also referred to as wrinkle relaxers) and facial fillers are the two main types of cosmetic injections. Fillers, as the name implies, are used to fill in areas where volume has been lost. The skin on our face naturally falls from the...

www.tahoedailytribune.com

coveteur.com

The Products and Treatments That Actually Work for Thinning Hair

Have you noticed that your ponytail is thinner than it used to be? You’re not alone: Hair loss is very common—about 50 percent of women deal with it at some point in their life for various reasons that include stress, genetics, and hormonal changes—and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, even more people are struggling with it.
HAIR CARE
survivornet.com

Pantene, Herbal Essences Hair Products Recalled Over Possible Cancer-Causing Chemical; What Is Benzene and How Does it Affect Your Health?

Proctor & Gamble is recalling dry shampoo and conditioner from popular brands including Pantene, Herbal Essences and Aussie due to the presence of benzene, a potentially cancer-causing chemical. The company recalled additional aerosol spray products in November including eight Old Spice aerosol sprays and ten Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants. Dr....
HAIR CARE
newbeauty.com

Everything to Know About ‘Baby Botox’

You may have heard the term “Baby Botox” being thrown around a lot recently. Per research done by Spate, searches for Baby Botox have shot up over the past year by more than 227%. If you’ve been curious about whether the treatment is right for you, we’ve got the details you need to make an informed decision.
SKIN CARE
Insider

4 of the best wrinkle-fighting tips we learned from dermatologists in 2021

Preventative skincare measures are crucial to beating hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles. Dermatologists told Insider using SPF and properly hydrating your skin everyday can keep signs of aging away longer. Ingredients like retinol, vitamin C, and epidermal growth factors (EGFs) can boost your skin's health. 2021 has been a stressful...
SKIN CARE
todaysparent.com

The dry skin ingredient your family should know about

The holiday season is a time for laughter, love and building memories with family, but it can also bring with it a less-than-wanted guest—dry, chapped and itchy skin. As a parent, you care about how you treat your baby’s precious skin, ensuring lotions, wipes and washes are within reach. But there’s a secret ingredient to dry-skin prevention and repair, and you have it in your kitchen cupboard.
SKIN CARE
Teen Vogue

Are Cosmetic Tattoos and Semipermanent Tattoos the Same Thing? All You Need to Know Before Rushing to Make an Appointment

Over the past few years, the number of people who choose to undergo cosmetic alterations — whether it's cosmetic surgery (think brow lift, rhinoplasty, etc.) or cosmetic tattoos (such as microblading or freckle tattoos) — has drastically increased. According to Statista, surgical and nonsurgical cosmetic procedures are up in the U.S. over the past decades, from around 1.6 million in 1997 to over 4.6 million in 2019.
SKIN CARE
Byrdie

Experts Say "I Woke Up Like This" Treatments Will Be 2022's Biggest Beauty Trend

Though it went by in a flash, 2021 is officially coming to a close—and it was an undeniably fun 12-month run for beauty. The year saw all sorts of colorful, interactive trends designed to demonstrate individuality and creativity. There were the inevitable ones—like the Y2K resurgence, which saw the biggest spike in body glitter and lip gloss consumption since The Simple Life originally aired. Then there was the necessary pendulum swing back to skinimalism and natural hair colors, born from the lack of professional access in 2020.
SKIN CARE
vivaglammagazine.com

4 Things You Should Know About Plastic Surgery Procedures

Plastic surgery procedures are becoming increasingly popular. However, many people do not understand the basics of these procedures. Here are four things you should know about plastic surgery procedures. 1. Not Everyone is a Candidate for Plastic Surgery. Although plastic surgery is commonly thought of as the “pick-me-up” no one...
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

The 11 Best Hand Creams For Cracked Hands, According To A Dermatologist

I love a fancy hand cream as much as the next Le Labo acolyte, but those fancy hand creams do literally nothing to treat my perennially dry, chapped hands — and if you’ve found your way to this article, I’m guessing you’re in this quagmire with me. To get ourselves out of it, I spoke with Dr. Erin Gilbert, Vichy Consultant and board-certified dermatologist, about what constitutes the best hand creams for cracked hands. Unsurprisingly, Dr. Gilbert suggests nixing those luxury, small-batch lotions for a heavy-duty drugstore hand cream, as larger companies “have invested a lot in research and development, and they work.” And they’re formulated with the ingredients that are most effective at healing and protecting hands with cracks and blisters, like petrolatum, ceramides, glycerin, shea butter, oils, paraffins, dimethicone, and water — all of which work to restore and protect your skin’s moisture barrier.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

Murad’s New Wrinkle-Correcting Serum Is Basically Botox in a Bottle

Wrinkles are a sign of a life well-lived, but sometimes, it's nice to be able to soften them—and Murad's new Targeted Wrinkle Corrector ($78) serum helps us do just that. It not only provides a quick fix in instantly plumping the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, but over time, it can smooth them away altogether.
SKIN CARE
Greatist

Beauty and the Blade: What’s a Dermaplaning Facial?

Dermaplaning is one of those hella hyped skin treatments that’s all over TikTok. But unlike other trendy treatments — we’re looking at you DIY injectables — this one might be legit. Here’s a deep dive into the benefits and risks of dermaplaning, plus what you can expect from a sesh.
SKIN CARE

