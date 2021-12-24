ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

8 Israeli Startups Make CB Insights Top 150 List

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCB Insights has named eight Israeli-based health-tech startups in its ranking of the Top Digital Health Companies of 2021, a list of 150 of the top private companies using digital technology to transform healthcare. Winners were selected by CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit from a pool of over 11,000 companies,...

www.thefloridastar.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Lord Rothschild and Sir Simon Robey Invest in nr2, a Provider of AI based Insights for Asian Startups

Investment platform nr2, which gives firms and investors AI-enhanced insights into South Korea and China’s high-potential startups, has acquired capital for its ongoing expansion. nr2 has reportedly obtained funding from new investors including Lord Rothschild and Sir Simon Robey. The internati. onal investment platform will use the proceeds to...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hancom Group to participate in 'CES 2022'

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hancom Group (Chairman Sang-cheol Kim) will participate in 'CES 2022 (Consumer Electronics Show 2022)', the world's largest comprehensive home appliance and IT exhibition held in Las Vegas, USA from January 5th to 8th next year. Hancom Group has set the main concept for...
BUSINESS
Florida Star

Startup Accelerator Doubles Number Of Participants For First Time

Ordinarily, the Techstars global network of startup accelerators runs one 13-week program at a time in the 50 cities where it operates. But that wasn’t sufficient in the heart of the Startup Nation, so in its fifth year the Techstars Tel Aviv Accelerator has made history by expanding to two cohorts annually and doubling the number of participants.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cb Insights#Tech Startups#Smartphone#Insurance#Israeli#Vocalis Health#Sweetch#Dia Imaging Analysis#C2i Genomics#Lumen#Digital Health
chainstoreage.com

McDonald’s selling Israeli digital startup to Mastercard

McDonald’s is selling a personalization and decision-logic technology company that it acquired nearly three years ago. The fast-food giant is selling Israeli startup Dynamic Yield Ltd. to Mastercard for an undisclosed amount. McDonald’s acquired the company in March 2019. The deal was valued at more than $300 million, making it the largest McDonald’s deal in 20 years.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Women-led Anthemis raises $700 million for embedded finance startups while modeling diversity

Investment platform Anthemis Group raises $700 million, which they will use to fund embedded finance startups and early stage fintechs. Anthemis has made more than 150 investments in fintechs including Betterment, eToro, Currency Cloud, The Climate Corporation, Carta, and Happy Money. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Binx Health Selected As A Top Digital Health Startup That Is Transforming The Future Of Healthcare — Named To The 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List

Binx health, a healthcare technology and diagnostics company that makes routine testing convenient by enabling access to care where people live, work, study, and shop, announced that CB Insights ranked binx health among the most promising digital health startups in the world. The Digital Health 150 is a list of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
protocol.com

A startup founder’s reading list

Hello and welcome to Pipeline. This will be the last issue for the year going into the holidays. If you’re looking for something to read in Pipeline’s absence, hopefully this holiday edition of the newsletter will give you some ideas. See you in 2022. What's on your reading...
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

5 Top Tips for Tech Startup Companies

Most tech start ups fail, and even the ones that get funded don’t always make it. if you’re a founder or an early employee at a startup company, how can you help your business to succeed?. You may have heard from other tech start up founders who’ve been...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Evaluate and Track RFID Companies | View Company Insights for 1,000+ RFID Product Manufacturers and Suppliers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the RFID product manufacturers and suppliers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of RFID products (such as RFID tags, key cards, etc.).
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Nemaura Medical Complete Initial Shipment of sugarBEAT(R) Devices to UK Licensee

Nemaura Medical announced the successful completion of its initial shipment of sugarBEAT(R) continuous glucose monitor devices to its UK licensee. The initial shipment, which comprised 5,000 CGM devices and 200,000 sensors, is expected to result in follow-on monthly orders of up to 2 million sensors and 15,000 CGM devices over the next two years.
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

Why Digital Pathology Platform Adoption Will Fail Without Intoperability

The global pandemic has cast a spotlight on the impact of digital transformation in healthcare. From ensuring access to care with telemedicine to accelerating vaccine development, technology has rapidly unlocked new sources of value for patients, providers, and researchers alike. While much of this has played out before our very eyes, other advancements have been less visible but equally as significant.
HEALTH
cheddar.com

Digital Advertising Company AdTheorent to Trade Under Ticker '$ADTH'

AdTheorent just the latest company to go public via a SPAC. The company specializes in digital advertising, using AI and machine learning as a tool to move marketing forward. AdTheorent to close its SPAC merger with MCAP Acquisition today and will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ADTH. CEO Jim Lawson spoke with Cheddar ahead of the move.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

2022 Will See A Boom In Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning In Media & Entertainment

ABI Research’s 2022 Trend Report identifies the one key metaverse market and technologies trend that will deliver in 2022–and the one that won’t. In its new whitepaper, 70 Technology Trends That Will and Will Not Shape 2022, ABI Research analysts identify 35 trends that will shape the technology market and 35 others that, although attracting huge amounts of speculation and commentary, are less likely to move the needle over the next twelve months. “The fallout from COVID-19 prevention measures, the process of transitioning from pandemic to endemic disease, and global political tensions weigh heavily on the coming year’s fortunes. This whitepaper is a tool for our readers to help shape their understanding of the key critical trends that look set to materialize in 2022 as the world begins to emerge from the shadow of COVID-19. It also highlights those much-vaunted trends that are less likely to have meaningful impact in 2022,” says Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

And the awards for the worst customer service go to …

Once upon a time there was a mouse mat. A mouse mat that threatened to undermine global efforts to avert nuclear warfare. The sales photo on Etsy showed a blameless-looking rubber rectangle, hand made in Leicester, with a Persian rug motif. But PayPal decided that it violated international sanctions and suspended the account of the unsuspecting purchaser.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Making Startup Fundraising Easy For Founders

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Co-founder and CEO of LetsVenture, Shanti Mohan’s journey as an investor stems from her founder-operator background at an embedded systems company she had founded in early 2000 called Ionic Microsystems. After exiting the venture, she worked at HP in India and US in product roles. LetsVenture was founded in 2013 with the simple vision of making startup fundraising easy for founders and investors.
ECONOMY
AFP

Major tech firms join Consumer Electronics Show exodus

Big-name tech firms such as Google, Lenovo and Intel on Thursday cancelled plans to attend next month's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, joining an exodus fueled by fear of Covid-19. The three are part of a growing list of companies opting not to put employees at risk by staffing events, exhibits or briefings at the annual gadget extravaganza. "After careful consideration we have decided to withhold from having a presence on the show floor of CES 2022," a spokesperson with US internet giant Google said. "We've been closely monitoring the development of the Omicron variant, and have decided that this is the best choice for the health and safety of our teams."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy