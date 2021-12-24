ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russia fines Meta Platforms 2 billion roubles

By Thompson Reuters
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court fined Meta Platforms almost 2 billion...

Putin names Russia's number one partner

Russia's president says Beijing and Moscow are more important to each other than ever before. Despite having had tense relations in the past, Moscow and Beijing are now working together on an unprecedented number of issues, including trade, technology, and defense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. Speaking to...
White House reiterates that US is ready to act if Russia invades Ukraine

Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration on Thursday reiterated its warnings to Russia over a potential invasion of Ukraine, with one senior administration official telling reporters that the US is "ready to act if and when we need to." "We have been clear that there will be significant consequences"...
This Is The Company Profiting Most From War

Many of the military conflicts around the world exist in nations that do not have the capacity to make sophisticated weapons. Most of these are in Africa and the Middle East. These include conflicts in Nigeria and Ethiopia. Largest conflicts involving regime change. This includes Iraq. In the case of Iraq, American forces left behind […]
What Russia felt IMMEDIATELY after the USSR's breakup

Thirty years ago, an empire that was deemed eternal, collapsed in just several months, while the citizens of one country suddenly found themselves in another, as they witnessed striking transformations happen right before their eyes. We take a closer look at what they were. State flag. This was the most...
Ukraine: Russian consulate in Lviv hit by molotov cocktail

The Russian foreign ministry said on Friday that a molotov cocktail had been thrown at the the country’s consulate in the Ukrainian city of Lviv and that it had formally protested about the attack, which it described as an act of terrorism. The ministry summoned a Ukrainian official and...
Russia releases footage of Christmas WAR GAMES in Crimea amid fears of Ukraine invasion as Putin announces he has launched a salvo of 'unstoppable' 6,670mph hypersonic missiles

A new video released on Christmas Day showed the Russian army drilling in 'new forms and methods of modern combined arms combat in the Voronezh region' - which borders Ukraine. The video shows more than 1,200 air assault troops and 250 pieces of military equipment engaged in military drills in...
Berlin and Kremlin envoys to meet over Ukraine, says source

BERLIN, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Senior German and Russian government officials have agreed to a rare in-person meeting next month in an effort to ease political tensions over Ukraine, a German government source said on Saturday. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's foreign policy adviser Jens Ploetner and Russia's Ukraine negotiator Dmitry...
Russia returns 10K troops to bases after training near Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry said more than 10,000 troops would return to their permanent bases in the Southern Military District after more than a month of training in the region, including in areas near the Ukrainian border. The exercises took place throughout the district, including in the Crimea and Rostov...
Russian nuclear bombers fly over Belarus in message to West

MOSCOW, Russia: Highlighting its close defense ties with Belarus amid tensions with the West, Russia sent two Tu-22M3 strategic strike bombers to patrol the skies over Belarus on December 18. The Russian Defense Ministry said the two nuclear-capable long-range bombers practiced "performing joint tasks with the Belarusian air force and...
Putin to mull different options if West refuses guarantees over Ukraine

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday he would ponder a slew of options if the West fails to meet his push for security guarantees over neighboring Ukraine. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back its military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.
Russia Conducts Test Launch of Hypersonic Missile -Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had conducted a test launch of a hypersonic missile Tsirkon on Thursday night, Interfax news agency reported. Putin has lauded the missile as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by...
