Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDEC 17 – 23, 2021. The gallery was curated by...

The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
Vicente Fernández and Wife Cuquita’s 50+ Year Love Story Is One for the Books, Here Are All the Heartwarming Details

As we mourn Vicente Fernández’s passing while listening to songs like “A Mi Manera” and “Estos Celos,” drinking stored-away, fancy tequila and yes, crying while thinking about his inimitable legacy, we can’t help but think of the family he left behind. The 81-year-old “Rey De La Música Ranchera” had four children, sons Vicente Jr., Alejandro and Gerardo, plus an adopted daughter Alejandra (but more on that later).
CNN

World's top tourist destination on 'very high' travel risk list

(CNN) — You all excited for a third year of the pandemic? Neither are we. But as restrictions tighten around the world, CNN Travel has been taking solace in the world's greatest cocktail bars and Europe's finest cheeses. Here are the latest travel developments you need to know about...
94.3 Lite FM

NYC Ball Drop Broadcast Canceled, City May Scale Back Events

Omicron is already ruining New Year's Eve in Times Square. The rapid outbreak of new COVID cases over the past week has caused officials to rethink this year's massive New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors that stand packed together for hours, waiting to ring in the new year.
AFP

Mayan Train, the president's pet project exposing Mexico's cracks

A proposed Mayan tourist train in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula has divided residents in one of the country's poorest regions, known for its indigenous uprisings. "The train will no longer come through here," rejoiced Guadalupe Caceres, 64, at news that the original route was being modified and would no longer pass through her home. "We've lost, goodbye modernity," responded locksmith Ruben Angulo, 49, who was hoping to be rehoused but still has his eyes on one of the half-million jobs the government has promised. The mega works that will cover a 1,500-kilometer loop around the Yucatan peninsula was the signature proposal of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 2019 to serve the popular tourist hub that includes seaside resorts Cancun and Tulum, as well as the Mayan archeological ruins of Chitzen Itza and Palenque.
abc11.com

Vicente Fernández news: Legendary Mexican singer dies at 81

GUADALAJARA, México -- Vicente Fernández, a beloved Mexican singer who was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys and inspired a new generation of performers, including his son Alejandro Fernández, died on Sunday. He was 81 years old. Fernández was known for hits such as "El Rey,"...
islands.com

Grupo Xcaret Brings Exciting New Luxury Resort La Casa De La Playa to Riviera Maya

The new boutique property is an adults-only Mexican escape offering celebrity chefs, personalized experiences, and unique, close-to-nature designs. Grupo Xcaret has announced its most recent development project, La Casa de la Playa, a world-class boutique resort deep in the heart of Riviera Maya. In July, the hospitality company unveiled its wildly successful Hotel Xcaret Arte in Cancun and La Casa de la Playa is Xcaret’s hotly anticipated follow-up. The property opened this month and aims to offer an experience unlike any other in Mexico, or possibly even the world.
LATACO

L.A.’s Streets Are Crying: Taqueros and Stars Pay Tribute to Vicente Fernandez, 1940-2021

The world is in mourning for the most legendary of legendary Mexican balladeers this morning. Vicente Fernandez died in a Guadalajara hospital at the age of 81 yesterday, leading to unbroken sonic memorials over airwaves, social media, car stereos, households, and even the sidewalks (including at Chente’s star on Hollywood Boulevard where an angry white man shot a few holes through a cactus from a nearby apartment, possibly over the song-filled gathering). While words can’t express the enormity of Fernandez’s influence on Mexico and the world of entertainment at large, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite online tributes to El Charro de Huentitàn to help get the tears and tequila flowing.
