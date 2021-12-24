ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Public urged to work with contact tracing teams over Christmas period

By Cate McCurry
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQ51H_0dVMeIqT00

People who test positive for Covid-19 over Christmas have been urged to work with contact tracing teams to help prevent the spread of Omicron

The Public Health Agency (PHA) said there has been a significant increase in demand on its Contact Tracing Service (CTS) as the number of cases surge.

Dr Elizabeth Mitchell, director of CTS said: “We know that the last thing people want to think about at this time of year is Covid-19, but unfortunately coronavirus doesn’t take a Christmas break.

“The Contact Tracing Service won’t be taking a break either though, and we will be here to work with people to help prevent the spread of the virus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAJZ6_0dVMeIqT00

“As a result of the recent sharp rise in daily positive Covid-19 cases throughout Northern Ireland the Public Health Agency has continued to adjust its operations to help manage the significantly increased demands upon CTS.

“The unprecedented sharp rise in cases recently and the spread of Omicron does mean that the service is understandably under pressure though, so we are asking people to work with us to help us continue to deliver a service which helps reduce spread and keep people safe.

“As soon as you receive a positive result, let your contacts know straightaway – this means that they can immediately take the appropriate steps to help reduce further infections.

“When you receive a text with a code for Digital Self Trace, click on the link and complete it. This will notify your contacts quickly with an official alert.

“Add our CTS number to your phone – (028) 9536 8888 – and keep it nearby so when you receive a call, you’ll know who it’s from and can answer it first time. Fewer missed calls mean our tracers can reach more cases more quickly and get information on contacts without delay.

We should all continue to stick to the key steps to help avoid getting Covid-19 in the first place.

Elizabeth Mitchell

“If you are told by someone that you are a contact, or you a receive notification from CTS, follow the steps appropriate for you.”

Dr Mitchell said the CTS model is being constantly reviewed to meet the rising demand.

“We should all continue to stick to the key steps to help avoid getting Covid-19 in the first place,” she added.

“The vaccine booster can significantly increase protection against Omicron, and local health services are undertaking a huge upscaling of the booster programme to support this.

“If you are eligible to receive the booster, please get it. If you haven’t yet had your first or second jab, please don’t delay in getting them as advised.”

Another 3,286 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland with three further deaths, according to the Department of Health

On Friday morning, there were 256 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 34 were in intensive care.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Omicron less likely to result in hospital admission – UK Health Security Agency

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is less likely to result in severe disease and hospital admission, Government public health experts have said.Publishing preliminary findings of its research into the new variant, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said Omicron appears to result in less severe disease for those infected with it.However, the agency warned that the new strain is more transmissible than previous variants such as Delta and could still lead to significant numbers of people needing hospital treatment over coming weeks.Health Secretary Sajid Javid welcomed the latest data as “promising” but urged the public to remain cautious over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Click10.com

Hospitals urge COVID caution over Christmas, but ICUs not filling up

MIAMI – The steady uptick in COVID-19 patients across Jackson Health System’s hospitals — the majority unvaccinated — continues, rising from 38 just over a week ago to 131. However, Jackson North Chief Medical Officer Dr. O’Neil Pyke says that, unlike the summer’s delta-driven spike, there...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

What are the Covid restrictions in England now and over the Christmas period?

Boris Johnson’s “plan B” social restrictions to address the surging omicron variant in England were yesterday approved in the Commons, with the prime minister surviving a major rebellion by his own Tory backbenchers to see them confirmed.Many Conservatives and Liberal Democrats were opposed to the new rules, particularly the NHS Covid Pass, considering it an infringement of civil liberties, while others seized on the vote as an opportunity to express their disdain for Mr Johnson’s increasingly troubled and discredited leadership.But, with the support of the Labour Party, who agreed that the new measures were in the national interest, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Mitchell
BBC

Irish urged to limit contact to Christmas day guests

People in the Republic of Ireland have been advised to limit their contacts to those they will see on Christmas Day. Ireland's chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said Omicron now accounts for about two-thirds of the country's Covid-19 cases. Tighter Covid restrictions to curb the spread came into force...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Medics urge people to be careful over Christmas and get boosters

The PA news agency went inside two of London’s wards where Covid patients are being treated. Stretched nurses have pleaded with the public to get vaccinated and boosted over Christmas to ease the strain on the NHS. Staff at King’s College Hospital in south-east London said that, while social...
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

South Africa to stop contact tracing as 80% have some immunity

South Africa will stop coronavirus contact tracing and won’t ask those who’ve been directly exposed to infected people to quarantine, indicating a shift away from tough restrictions to contain the pandemic. Authorities in Africa’s most-industrialized nation will only try and track the spread of the disease in a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Pha#Contact Tracing Service#Cts#Digital Self Trace
BBC

Covid: Firms urge PM for clarity on restrictions over Christmas

Hospitality and entertainment firms are calling for a clear decision from the government on whether there will be further Covid restrictions in England in the coming days. Boris Johnson did not announce any new measures on Monday, but said data was being reviewed "hour by hour". Labour's London mayor Sadiq...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK government rules out new restrictions before Christmas

The British government said Thursday it won’t introduce any new coronavirus restrictions until after Christmas, and called early studies on the severity of the omicron variant encouraging.Health Secretary Sajid Javid said two studies suggesting omicron carries a significantly lower risk of hospitalization than the previously dominant delta strain was “encouraging news.” But he said it was “not very clear yet...by how much that risk is reduced.”The U.K. Health Security Agency is due to publish new data on omicron later Thursday. It follows two studies, from Imperial College London and Scottish researchers, that found patients with omicron were between 20%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sturgeon hopes isolation decision will come soon, but warns of dangers

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she hopes a decision can be made on any changes to self-isolation rules “soon”, but warned of possible dangers.The UK Government has cut self-isolation requirements for those in England to just seven days provided two lateral flow tests are returned on the sixth and seventh day of isolation.The Scottish Government has come under pressure, from the Scottish Tories in particular, to follow suit.But Ms Sturgeon has said she will wait for advice from public health officials before making any decision, which could take days or even weeks.“The advice right now, given the very fragile...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Independent

Covid: UK reports 119,789 new cases in another record rise as Omicron variant surges

The UK has reported yet another record daily surge of coronavirus cases, as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly through the nation.The country reported a further 119,789 new cases on Thursday – marking the second day in a row that previous records were broken, after new infections exceeded 100,000 for the first time on Wednesday. With test supplies struggling to meet soaring demand, the actual number is likely to be far higher.A further 147 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 147,720. Separate figures show the virus has now been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

More than 386,000 people received a booster jab this week

More than 386,000 people have received a booster jab this week, giving Ireland the second highest uptake rate in the EU, Stephen Donnelly said.The Minister for Health said that 83,872 vaccines were administered on Thursday.So far this week, over 8,200 people went for their first vaccine dose or second vaccine dose.Mr Donnelly welcomed the significant uptake in booster vaccines this week.Thank you to all our health and social care workers, who have done such an outstanding job throughout another challenging year. Would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas @roinnslainte @HSELive @AmbulanceNAS pic.twitter.com/y5nR43J2vI— Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) December 24,...
WORLD
Vice

Should You Even Be Travelling Home for Christmas?

It’s that magical time of year again – a COVID-19 Christmas. While the Omicron variant cuts through our families and friendship groups faster than you can say “pass the mince pies”, it’s safe to say most of us are worried about how we are going to spend the Christmas holidays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Chief medical officer urges reduced contacts as Covid cases soar

The chief medical officer has urged people to reduce their contacts as Covid-19 cases soar.Dr Tony Holohan was speaking as Ireland recorded a new record high number of daily cases on Christmas Day.A further 13,765 cases of the virus were notified on Saturday, up from 11,182 cases announced on Friday.The Department of Health said “large volumes” of case numbers are anticipated over the coming period.Approximately 83% of reported cases are believed to be the Omicron variant.Keep protecting yourself and others from COVID-19. Take steps to reduce your risk. #ForUsAll | #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/G2zAAxIymx— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 24, 2021Dr Holohan...
WORLD
BBC

Covid patient waited 40 hours in Cardiff hospital A&E

A man who waited nearly 40 hours in A&E with Covid dubbed the situation "chaos". Ian Cottrell, 48, said he had to sit on the floor because of bed shortage and had little support from staff. Cardiff and Vale health board said its emergency unit was under extreme pressure and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

New Covid-19 rules: 'I'm not isolating at Christmas now'

In England, new rules mean some people who test positive for Covid can now end self-isolation after just seven days. You can leave isolation if you test negative on lateral flow tests on day six and seven, and have no symptoms. It means some people who thought they would be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

398K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy