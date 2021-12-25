ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Weather: Christmas Day To Usher In Cold Temps, 3 Shots Of Weekend Snow

By WCCO-TV Staff
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a big melt on Christmas Eve, some Minnesotans will have a white Christmas, and a white day after Christmas, and a white day after the day after Christmas!

WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says temperatures will move into the upper 20s Saturday, after Friday’s high of 43 degrees missed the record set in 1957 by just three degrees.

Temps will drop below freezing Friday night, so a refreeze and icy spots are possible on the roads in the overnight and Saturday morning.

Light snow will move into western Minnesota Christmas morning, central Minnesota by midday, and it will exit the state by Christmas evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNT9E_0dVMe5SH00

(credit: CBS)

It looks like the system will be predominately from the north of the metro to Alexandria, and to northern western Wisconsin.

A dusting of snow is expected in the Twin Cities, while Alexandria could see 1 to 2 inches, and Fergus Falls could see 3 to 4 inches.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for far western Minnesota Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to the possible of 3 to 5 inches of snow.

A strong storm then comes Sunday evening, bringing heavy snow along and north of Interstate 94. There could be 3 to 5 inches of snow and a freezing drizzle chance for Monday morning. And another storm brings the potential of 2 to 4 inches for Tuesday.

Our first subzero low temperatures of the season are also possible next week.

