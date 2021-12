Louis Vuitton is synonymous with many things, most notably fashion and luxury goods, but along with that, the brand is also famous for its accessories. Some of which land, while others miss the mark, at least for practicality’s sake. One accessory that landed was Louis Vuitton’s New Horizon Light Up Speaker, not only was it unique in design but it also delivered some pretty decent sound. But other options, such as the USD$39,000 Louis Vuitton Aeroplane Bag which featured an incredibly inconvenient shape and the Louis Vuitton’s $2,700 ‘Pizza Box’ which isn’t actually a ‘Pizza Box’, draw some mixed reviews.

APPAREL ・ 11 DAYS AGO